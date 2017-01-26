Three dead, 22 rescued in Malaysia shipwreck
Three Chinese passengers died and five are missing after a tourist boat sank in rough seas off eastern Malaysia, officials confirmed late on Sunday, with 22 people rescued following the shipwreck.
A legal adviser for Myanmar's ruling National League for Democracy was shot dead outside the country's busiest airport on Sunday, in a rare outbreak of what appeared to be political violence in the commercial capital, Yangon.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday extended his deadly drug war until the last day of his term in 2022, but conceded the police force acting as his frontline troops was "corrupt to the core".
“In order to survive, I just close my eyes and get it over with,” a 78-year-old sex worker tells the investigative programme Get Rea!
Eighty-six of the world's most beautiful women will be vying for the Miss Universe crown on Monday as the Philippines -- last year's winner -- stages the beauty contest in a bid to boost tourism and investment.
Prized birds faced off in front of thousands of spectators at a stadium near Thailand's capital on Sunday as celebrations for the Year of the Rooster brought a windfall for some.