China's Xi says won't let anyone make 'fuss' about its territory
"We adhere to peaceful development, and resolutely safeguard our territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests," President Xi Jinping says.
"We adhere to peaceful development, and resolutely safeguard our territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests," President Xi Jinping says.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a series of incentives to the poor, farmers, women and small businesses on Saturday in a New Year's address, and defended his recent decision to abolish high denomination bank notes.
The boat, Zahro Express was reported to be carrying about 100 passengers and was heading to Tidung Island.
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn called for unity in his first New Year address since taking over from his late father, who was widely seen as a unifying force during decades of turbulence.
Author Peh Shing Huei offers five new signposts to observe China in the new year: Trump, Tsai, tension, trade and transition.
North Korea is in the "final stages" of developing an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), leader Kim Jong-Un said Sunday.