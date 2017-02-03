Myanmar army killed and raped in Rohingya ethnic cleansing: UN
Myanmar's security forces have committed mass killings and gang rapes of Rohingya Muslims and burned their villages, the UN said.
The government of Malaysia has filed an application for the revision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ)'s judgement over Pedra Branca, Middle Rocks and South Ledge.
The flotilla carrying 2,200 tonnes of food and emergency supplies had planned to dock in Yangon to unload supplies for the Rohingya in the Rakhine state before sailing to Teknaf, Bangladesh.
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak on Friday sent off a ship carrying tonnes of food and emergency supplies to Myanmar's Rohingya Muslims, saying their suffering would not be ignored.
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-Un has sacked his spy chief for abuse of power and executed several officials of the state security agency, South Korea's Unification Ministry said Friday.
Tigerair Australia said on Friday it would permanently quit flying to Bali after Indonesian authorities said it would have to switch to a new operating model - one that the budget carrier said would take six months to put in place.