China urges caution with words, actions on Terrex issue
A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman also urges Singapore to "earnestly respect" the one-China policy.
Swathes of southern Thailand remained submerged on Monday as fresh rain deepened misery in the flood-stricken zone, prompting a scramble to pump water from the worst-hit areas.
State-run Chinese tabloid Global Times warned U.S. President-elect Donald Trump that China would take "take revenge" if he reneged on the one-China policy, only hours after Taiwan's president made a controversial stopover in Houston.
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo reproached his military chief in a meeting last week amid concerns the commander was "out of control" after he unilaterally suspended defence cooperation with Australia, two sources briefed on the meeting said.
South Korean special prosecutors team have filed fresh charges including bribery against a close friend of impeached President Park Geun-hye, the central figure in a political scandal that has engulfed the country, the team said on Monday.
Hong Kong's youngest legislator Nathan Law was attacked by anti-independence protesters at the city's airport after flying back from a political forum in Taiwan.