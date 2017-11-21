5 THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT THE GREAT LEGO RACE

All aboard the world's first LEGO Virtual Reality roller coaster. Brought to you by LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort

There’s never been a better reason to make the short hop across the causeway to neighbouring Johor Bahru. The Great LEGO Race was launched on Nov 22 at LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort, making it the first LEGOLAND park in the world to launch the ride.

Here are five things you should know about this exhilarating roller coaster.

1. IT’S POWERED BY CUTTING-EDGE TECHNOLOGY

Developed under the supervision of Merlin Magic Making – the company’s global creative division that designs and develops world-class attractions like Madame Tussauds and the London Eye – The Great LEGO Race VR Coaster transforms the existing Project X roller coasters into a single high-octane, three-minute experience.

The Great LEGO Race is set in a virtual environment created entirely out of LEGO bricks. Riders will don VR headsets with Bluetooth technology syncing its visuals with the roller coaster’s physical twists and turns. The ride is omnidirectional so expect to go up, down, forward, backward, and everything else in between!

2. IT’S INSPIRED BY HOW KIDS PLAY WITH LEGO BRICKS

According to Ms Candy Holland, senior creative director for Merlin Magic Making, The Great LEGO Race was inspired by the way children create imaginary worlds entirely from LEGO bricks.

During the ride, you’ll race against colourful VR characters drawn from the ranks of the popular LEGO Minifigures collection. These include Pirate Captain, Wizard, Trendsetter, Pharaoh and Surfer Girl. Each character pilots whimsical contraptions built from LEGO bricks, like a rocket-powered surfboard and an espresso-fuelled scooter.

3. THE FUN STARTS EVEN BEFORE THE RACE

The adventure begins the moment you approach the ride’s entrance, which resembles an entry portal, complete with the sound of roaring engines.

Don’t be put off by long waiting times – the queuing area resembles a racing pit, with interactive and hands-on elements to keep those in line entertained. There’ll even be pit crews attending to each of the five riders “preparing” for the race.

4. IT’S SUITABLE FOR ADULTS AND CHILDREN

You can bring the whole family on a fun-filled day trip. Children aged six and up and taller than 120cm will be allowed to use the VR headsets while little ones aged four and up who are taller than 110cm can still go on the ride without wearing them.

5. IT’S THE FIRST OF ITS KIND IN THE WORLD

LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort was the first park in the world to launch The Great LEGO Race. It will be followed by the LEGOLAND Florida and LEGOLAND Deutschland resorts next year.

Now, how’s that for making history?

00:30 Take an exhilarating ride aboard the world's first LEGO Virtual Reality coaster.





For more information about The Great LEGO Race VR Coaster, visit legoland.com.my or click here.