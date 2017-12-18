5 WAYS TO KEEP YOUR CHILD HEALTHY AND HAPPY

Boosting your child’s immunity and keeping germs at bay doesn’t have to be a major headache, with simple steps like these

For parents, nothing could be more worrying than a child who’s constantly fighting a cold, nursing a cough or coping with a recurrent flu.

These illnesses can sideline them from school, as well as the other things that make childhood fun, like play dates and parties.

Having a strong immune system isn’t just down to having good genetics, it also starts at home. Building your child’s resistance to germs can be a simple daily affair that can start during the school holidays and continue throughout the school year.