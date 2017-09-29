A FEAST FOR THE SENSES

Pool parties, cocktail-making sessions and a Super Sunday Brunch featuring more than 40 restaurants lead the way at the inaugural AccorHotels Singapore Food & Wine Festival. Brought to you by AccorHotels Singapore

This nine-day celebration of flavours and experiences starts on Nov 4. The AccorHotels Singapore Food & Wine Festival will present creations from more than 40 restaurants and bars across the hotel operator’s best dining rooms, among them Raffles, Fairmont Singapore, SO Sofitel, Swissotel The Stamford, Grand Mercure, Novotel and ibis Styles.

Assemble the little ones because this family-friendly event is open to more than food aficionados and booze lovers. Here’s what to look forward to.

MASTERCLASSES WITH THE PROS

Cooking signature local dishes, crafting a cocktail, learning the art of latte making — these are some masterclasses to expect at the festival, and they’re open to enthusiasts of all levels and trades. Pick up tips at Fairmont Stamford’s Anti:dote from head craftsman Bannie Kang, whose accolades include Champion of the 2016 Barcadi Legacy Global Competition.

Learn how to make a mean cocktail from Anti:dote's head craftsman Bannie Kang, winner of the 2016 Barcadi Legacy Global Competition.

MAINS FOR DAYS

If you’d rather have your meal cooked for you, chef Kirk Westaway of JAAN at Swissotel The Stamford brings a modern French touch to mains at the one-Michelin-starred restaurant.

Try the Heirloom Tomato Collection that features dehydrated and rehydrated heirloom tomatoes dressed with burrata, basil and aerated tomato consomme.

Or feast on Peranakan cuisine at Ellenborough Market Cafe in Swissotel Merchant Court, where chef Lok Jun Wah displays over a decade’s worth of experience in his dishes.

MAKE A SPLASH

Be sure to bask in AccorHotel’s spaces, whether it’s the pool, garden or patio venues. Brace yourself for a swimmingly good time, too, at one of the simultaneous pool parties that will be held on Nov 4 to kick off the festival.

Choose from the twin pools at Fairmont Singapore or Swissotel The Stamford. Or the HI-SO Rooftop Pool and Bar at So Sofitel. If you can’t make the date, the latter also hosts bi-monthly pool parties at the terrace, which is transformed into an oasis set to hip-hop beats.

A SUNDAY BRUNCH TO BEAT 'EM ALL



The event culminates in the Super Sunday Brunch at Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa, and is the place to be if you’re keen to sample signature dishes from each of AccorHotels’ restaurants and bars.

Pair these culinary creations by top chefs with the recommendations of sommeliers and mixologists. Expect wines from international vintners, craft beers, spirits as well as cocktails made by the hotel group’s mixologists.

The little ones may gravitate toward the junior gourmet experience, with mocktails to go along.

YOUR PASSPORT TO A GETAWAY

In need of some reprieve? Book a table or dine at one of AccorHotels' participating restaurants or bars. Then, collect stamps to go in the running to score a trip to one of the world’s best cities: Sydney or Paris.

The AccorHotels Food & Wine Festival runs from Nov 4 to 12. For more details and to book your tickets, visit the official website.

