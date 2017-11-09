A MAJOR MILESTONE IN VIETNAM'S PROGRESS

Decades of economic reform have helped transform Vietnam's economy. Brought to you by A.D.D.

According to the World Bank, resilient domestic demand and export-oriented manufacturing have been fundamental drivers of Vietnam's economic growth.

This year's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit, held from Nov 8 to Nov 10 in Da Nang, is a reminder of how much Vietnam has changed in the past few decades. Vietnam became a member of the grouping in 1998 and has hosted two APEC summits – which chart a course for Asia-Pacific economies – once in 2006 and this year.

After 30 years of economic reforms, or Doi Moi, Vietnam is one of the world's fastest-growing economies, and is deeply integrated into the global economy in the areas of business, culture and education, among others.

According to the World Bank, economic and political reforms launched in 1986 under the Doi Moi policy have spurred rapid development. Since 1990, Vietnam’s GDP per capita growth rate has been among the fastest in the world, averaging 6.4 per cent a year in the 2000s. Meanwhile, the country's per-capita income has risen from US$471 (S$641) in 2001 to US$2,300 in 2016.

A SOLID BASE FOR RAPID GROWTH

"Despite uncertainties in the global environment, Vietnam’s economy remains resilient. The country’s medium-term outlook remains favourable, with GDP expanding by 6.21 per cent in 2016, while the country’s fundamental drivers of growth – resilient domestic demand and export-oriented manufacturing – remain in force," said the World Bank in an overview of the country.

The economy's growth is underpinned by sound fundamentals, including a sizeable and relatively youthful domestic market of nearly 100 million people, political stability, abundant natural resources, and an open economy that has signed many free-trade deals.

The Vietnamese government has played a key role in driving growth and modernising the economy. The contribution to the overall economy from the agriculture sector has been steadily decreasing, while those from the services and industrial production sectors have been increasing.

GLOBAL TIES

As a result, the environment has become more conducive to investment from major corporations from around the world. In 2010 for instance, Intel opened a US$1 billion chip testing and assembly facility in Vietnam, its biggest in the world.

In terms of trade, Vietnam has established relations with many economic strategic partners, and has been a key player in developing the ASEAN community.

The country has signed regional and bilateral free-trade agreements such as the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC);Vietnam-Japan Free Trade Agreement; EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and Vietnam-Korea Free Trade Agreement.

This openness to trade has helped boost its exports, which has hit an average growth rate of 18 per cent over the last five years.

COMMITMENT TO REFORM

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his cabinet are determined to build a government that brings about sustained development in Vietnam.

Looking ahead, Vietnam is committed to carrying out further reforms to its economy. The country's 2011 – 2020 Socio-Economic Development Strategy highlights the need for structural reforms, environmental sustainability, social equity and emerging issues of macroeconomic stability.

The 10-year plan is focused on three areas: Promoting skills development, particularly for modern industry and innovation; improving market institutions; and further infrastructure development.

Vietnam is also looking to boost its technological capabilities to stay competitive in the digital age.



"The expectation and wish of Vietnam is to cooperate with APEC economies to facilitate small business innovation and access to global markets to stride forward in the digital age,” said Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in a speech to open a key policy meeting of APEC Small and Medium Enterprise Ministers in Ho Chi Minh City earlier this year.

The 30 years of Doi Moi have seen major social and economic advancements for Vietnam, and mark a major milestone in the history and development of the Communist Party, as well as the Government of Socialist Republic of Vietnam.