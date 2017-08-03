ANTARCTICA DREAMING

The ice shelves, mountain ranges and wildlife of Antarctica beckon in this 19-day tour aboard the Celebrity Infinity cruise. Brought to you by CTC Travel

An expanse of icy white, kissed only by water and wildlife — and icebergs and mountain ranges further than the eye can see. Getting to Antarctica is easy, thanks to CTC Travel’s 19-day Journeys of Antarctic Dreams itinerary.

Upon arriving in Argentina’s capital, Buenos Aires, you’ll be whisked to your hotel for check-in and, the following morning, shuttled aboard the Celebrity Infinity — one of Celebrity Cruises’ famed fleets that traverses parts of Antarctica, South America, Falkland Islands, Cape Horn and Argentina.



Sea legs

"Home away from home" gets a new meaning when you’re on board the luxurious Celebrity Infinity. Beyond its well-appointed rooms with marble, wood and glass finishes — even 24-hour in-room dining — the cruise promises a retreat for the soul.



Whether that means noshing on mains prepared by the Michelin-starred Cornelius Gallagher, joining a yoga class with views of the sea, getting some TLC at the Canyon Ranch SpaClub or lounging poolside, the Celebrity Infinity has it all. Camps are hosted for the little ones, too, so they’ll be kept occupied with daily activities with a focus on art, cooking, science or Math.

Land of extremes

Schollaert Channel is the first of three locations the Celebrity Infinity cruises through in Antarctica, and you’ll spot humpback whales, leopard seals and penguins amid gargantuan ice floes. When you hit clear waters reflecting Rojas Peak, Bryde Peak and the Petzvol Glacier the following day, you’ll know you’ve reached Paradise Bay.



The roly-poly leopard seal may look docile but it is one of Antarctica's top predators.

Keep an eye out for minke whales and Gentoo penguins on rocky shores — the latter of which you may also spot on the ice-covered, mountainous Elephant Island. Lying in the outer reaches of the South Shetland Islands in the Southern Ocean, the island was the site of one of seafaring history’s most legendary exploits in 1914, led by intrepid explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton.



Spot penguins, among other Antarctica creatures, amidst gargantuan ice floes.

Worlds apart

Strong winds, hurtling currents and icebergs have earned Cape Horn the nickname Sailors’ Graveyard. But it is this confluence of craggy, wind-whipped cliffs, and the dramatic divide between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans that makes the Antarctica and Gerlache Strait of South America rife with whales feeding in its plankton-rich waters.



By contrast, and in another example of how diverse each continent is, Montevideo — Uruguay’s largest and most cosmopolitan city — teems with an eclectic mix of art deco and neo-classical buildings, steakhouses, tango bars and beachfront discos.



And if hiking on rocky, windswept terrain in the company of Magellanic penguins, fur seals and black-browed albatrosses sounds almost surreal, you’ll get to do just that when the Celebrity Infinity docks at Port Stanley, a former whaling outpost that’s also the capital of Falkland Islands.



Argentina calling

The end of the world, or the southernmost tip of South America? Both, actually. In Ushuaia, Argentina, the sun shines for 18 hours each summer day — giving you ample time to admire the glaciers and forests framed by the Martial Mountains and Beagle Channel.



See up close the lighthouse named Les Eclaireurs or End of the World at Beagle Channel.

Cruise over yet more ground when the Celebrity Infinity docks at Puerto Madryn the following week, famed for its excellent beaches. The deep water port is also your gateway to one of South America’s largest breeding grounds for birds and mammals: Tombo National Reserve.

When you disembark the cruise on Day 16 in Buenos Aires, take the day to uncover the city’s best, starting in Plaza de Mayo, around which the historic Cabildo lies. The latter was the very site where the movement for independence from Spain was first planned.



Visit the Instagram-worthy Caminito Street located in La Boca, a colourful neighbourhood in Buenos Aires.

Then, make for the city’s main strips. Corrientes Avenue crawls with theatres and nightlife, May Avenue with Spanish influences, and in Florida Street, tango demonstrations are commonplace.



The following day marks your last in Argentina. It takes roughly a day and a half back to Singapore — so take flight, armed with memories of the sights and sounds of lands largely untouched.



