KEEPING AN EYE ON CATARACTS

New survey reveals that cataracts and its treatment options are poorly understood among Singaporeans, despite its huge impact on everyday life. Brought to you by Johnson & Johnson Vision

For months, Mr Soong Kwek Choong saw life through a fog but did not realise he was suffering from cataracts, a medical condition whereby clouding of the eye’s lens causes blurry vision.

The 78-year-old shoemaker had trouble distinguishing colours and could not make out intricate designs at work.

Words and numbers appeared blurry, which made it difficult for him to go about his daily life. For instance, missing the bus to work was a regular affair as having hazy vision meant he could not flag the correct bus in time.



Mr Soong’s experience is not unusual. In a study published in the journal Plos One in January this year, more than two thirds of Singapore adults with cataracts that significantly affect vision were unaware that they had the eye disease, which is one of the leading causes of preventable blindness worldwide.

The insidious eye disease progresses gradually so those who have it are often caught unawares until their vision is severely affected and interferes with their daily activities. Left untreated, it may lead to total blindness.

Despite its prevalence, many seniors do not fully understand the disease or its treatment options.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Source: Johnson & Johnson Vision 2017 Cataract Awareness Survey

To raise the awareness of cataracts and to reduce its negative impact on the patient’s daily life and its ripple effect on their loved ones, Johnson & Johnson Vision commissioned a survey on over 600 adults aged 55 and above in Singapore and Hong Kong.



The Johnson & Johnson Vision 2017 Cataract Awareness Survey also seeks to dispel misconceptions about the eye disease and demonstrate the emotional and lifestyle benefits patients experience after cataract surgery. Johnson & Johnson Vision also launched a documentary-style film that offers a glimpse into patients’ experience as part of its awareness initiative.

03:21 For months, 78-year-old shoemaker Soong Kwek Choong struggled going about his daily life because of cataracts. VIDEO: Johnson & Johnson Vision

As life expectancy rises, there is a need to raise awareness and correct misconceptions about cataracts to reduce its burden on an individual’s life, said Mr Mandeep Grover, regional marketing director of Johnson & Johnson Vision, Asia Pacific and Japan.

While many people surveyed claimed to know about cataracts, the survey revealed that they, in fact, had many misconceptions about it.



For instance, other than blurry vision, the majority of respondents had a poor understanding of other common symptoms of cataracts, such as trouble seeing well at night, seeing bright colours as faded or with a yellowish or brownish tint, and requiring additional light to read.



More than eight in 10 people were also unaware that factors such as long-term medications like steroids, smoking and a family history of cataracts can raise one’s risk of developing the eye condition.



LOW AWARENESS OF TREATMENT OPTIONS



Despite cataracts being a readily treatable condition, there is a low awareness of treatment options.

More than half of the respondents believed they should only see an eye specialist when their daily activities are affected, and more than three in 10 with symptoms waited longer than three months before seeking treatment.



In addition, four in five people did not have a full understanding of treatment options, and more than three quarters were unaware that current intraocular lenses (the lens that is inserted after cataract surgery) can also correct astigmatism and presbyopia (age-related long-sightedness).



Dr Ronald Yeoh, senior consultant ophthalmic surgeon at Camden Medical Centre, said patients may hesitate to undergo surgery due to their ignorance of treatment options, which can be easily addressed if they go for regular eye check-ups.

“Cataracts can be removed through a simple, painless procedure, with most patients able to see normally the next day,” he added.

Presently, an extended range of vision intraocular lens is available to provide patients with high-quality continuous vision following cataract surgery while mitigating the effects of presbyopia.

AN ENHANCED QUALITY OF LIFE

Furthermore, research has found that older adults who restore vision using cataract surgery have a lower risk of hip fractures from falls. A study published in the medical journal JAMA in 2014 found 30 per cent fewer hip fractures in seniors who had cataract surgery compared to those who did not have cataracts removed.



For cataract sufferers like Mr Soong, restoring clear sight can drastically improve their quality of life. According to findings from the Johnson & Johnson Vision 2017 Cataract Awareness Survey, respondents suffering from cataracts reported socialising less, not feeling fulfilled and feeling like a burden to their families.



The same survey found that the majority of cataract patients who have undergone surgical treatment felt considerably happier. Almost half felt more energetic and about a third reported feeling more confident with clear vision.



Tutor Wendy Hanai, 48, used to require reading glasses before she underwent cataract surgery last year. PHOTO: Johnson & Johnson Vision

English tutor Wendy Hanai, 48, who underwent cataract surgery for both eyes last year, is a case in point. She opted for a lens that could provide high-quality continuous vision at all distances and correct her long-sightedness at the same time. Post-surgery, she no longer needs to put on her reading glasses.



“It is amazing how a simple procedure can restore the vision I had in my younger days. I did not realise the true emotional and physical impact of living with cataracts until after my surgery. Now, I feel younger, more energetic and can enjoy going about my daily activities so much more,” said Ms Hanai.