PERPETUATING TIME

Beyond hours and minutes, watches with perpetual calendars keep up with time without any adjustments — at least till the year 2100.

In the world of watches, the word complication isn't necessarily a negative but a reference to a mechanical timepiece's feature other than hours and minutes.

The perpetual calendar is one such complication. Watch collectors have Swiss brand Patek Philippe to thank for, for launching the world's first wristwatch with a perpetual calendar in 1925.

Patek Philippe's 97975 was a revolution as it was able to automatically indicate months with 28, 30, and 31 days as well as leap years. In fact, to this day, the only adjustment the watch needs is the year 2100 to account for the Gregorian calendar.

Retro aesthetics, modern mechanics

At Baselworld this year, Patek Philippe unveiled the Ref 5320G Perpetual Calendar with the same date-keeping function. And it is not difficult to see this new family member's retro pedigree.

What catches the eye is the 5320G's cream-coloured dial to evoke a vintage appearance. A pair of apertures sits at 12 o'clock, displaying the day and month. The sub-dial at 6 o'clock features both the date and moon phase.

Circular windows dot both sides of the moon phase, with the left indicating day and night, and the right, for the leap year. The Arabic numerals, hour-marking cabochons, and hands are all luminous and made of coated 18K gold.

The 5320G's dial displaying (left) the day and month as well as (right) the date, day/night indicator, moon phase and leap year.

Inside the 40mm case stamped from a single piece of 18K white gold beats the 5320G’s heart: A self-winding mechanical movement powered by a 324 S Q caliber that keeps the watch going for 35 to 45 hours. It is a refined version of the self-winding movement 324, and has a 21K gold central rotor to deliver winding power.

The 5320G also features Patek Philippe’s Gyromax balance and its patented Spiromax balance spring made of Silinvar — a hard, lightweight and non-metal material that is up to five times more accurate to manufacture than steel components. A total of 29 jewels and 367 parts make up the rest of this retro-modernist's insides.

The 5320G's art-deco influence is evident in the three-tiered lugs and polished bevelled bezel capped off with a box-type sapphire-crystal glass to keep its flanks slender. But its ability to prevent optical distortion of the dial, regardless of the viewing angle, is a modern achievement.

Details such as the art deco-inspired lugs add to the 5320G's vintage charm.

A sapphire-crystal case back that reveals the mechanical movement can be replaced with a solid 18K white-gold back. A matte, chocolate-brown alligator strap completes the watch.

Keeping with tradition

The cushion-shaped Ref 5940G Men's Grand Complications is this year's rose-gold addition to 2012's yellow-gold model and 2014's white-gold rendition. As with its predecessors, this self-winding perpetual calendar is also powered by a caliber 240 Q movement.

Ref 5940G Men's Grand Complications 5940.

The 37mm by 44.6mm rose-gold case complements the silver-grained dial and gold applied Breguet numbers. Each of its three sub-dials serves two functions: The one at 3 o'clock indicates month and leap year; the sub-dial at 6 o’clock displays the moon phase and date; and the one at 9 o'clock shows the day and time in 24 hours.



The 5940 comes with a shiny chocolate-brown alligator strap as well as an interchangeable full back and sapphire-crystal case back.

Elegance on the wrist

From the round Calatrava case in 18K white gold to the 68 Top Wesselton diamonds totalling 0.68 carats, the Ref 7140 Ladies First Perpetual Calendar — Patek Philippe's first perpetual calendar for women — is a piece of jewellery in itself.

Ref 7140 Ladies First Perpetual Calendar.

Setting off the eight indicators — hours, minutes, date, day, month, leap-year cycle, 24-hour sub-dial, and moon phases — is an opalescent dial with applied Breguet numerals and 18K white-gold minute-marker pearls. Curved lugs and interchangeable mink-grey and emerald-green alligator straps complete the elegant 7140.

Despite having a self-winding caliber 240 Q movement comprising 275 parts, the 7140 is only 8.8mm high. And with a diameter of 35.1mm, it sits discreetly on most women's wrists. The 7140's size is made possible by recessing the off-centre 22K gold mini-rotor in the plate.

Like Patek Philippe's other perpetual calendars, the 7140 displays the correct date by automatically taking into account leap years and months with different duration until 2100, when it needs to be manually adjusted to match the Gregorian calendar.

The 7140 also has a solid-gold case back and an exchangeable sapphire-crystal display.



