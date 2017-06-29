SEVEN VITAL WAYS TO MANAGE YOUR BUSINESS IN A TURBULENT MARKET

Understand your customers better at the 2017 ACI Asia Business Summit: Managing Business Turbulence Through Asian Consumer Insight event. Brought to you by the Institute on Asian Consumer Insight.

Understanding millennials is one of the key challenges businesses must address today. The 2017 ACI Asia Business Summit: Managing Business Turbulence event gives your business the vital insight it needs to understanding consumer trends and uncovering new opportunities in these uncertain economic times. Photo: Institute on Asian Consumer Insight

As businesses struggle to navigate challenging market conditions, understanding customers has become more crucial than ever.



These seven consumer-related insights are derived from the 10-country Pan-Asian wave study conducted by the Nanyang Technological University’s (NTU’s) Institute on Asian Consumer Insight (ACI), a market research outfit focused on Asian consumers. It uses cutting-edge analytic research methods in fields as varied as ethnography and neuroscience to offer businesses deep consumer insights.

ACI experts will discuss these insights at the 2017 ACI Asia Business Summit: Managing Business Turbulence Through Asian Consumer Insight event on Oct 9 at the Raffles City Convention Centre. The summit will offer delegates information to uncover new opportunities and tackle challenges in these uncertain times.

Register for the summit to gain crucial consumer insights. Book before Sept 1 to enjoy early-bird discounts.

1. Know the millennial

To cope with their always-on lifestyle, millennials want products and services that offer efficiency and convenience.



Connecting with millennials — loosely defined as those aged between 18 and 34 — may be easier than businesses think. New ACI research, for instance, shows that Asian millennials value products and services that promise more efficiency and convenience.



The ACI study offers insights to crucial questions like: What should marketers do to appeal to this growing market? How will the millennials’ behaviour impact the way companies pursue business growth in Asia? Get the full details at the summit’s Winning over the Millennials: Know Their Minds, Know Their Hearts seminar.



2. Understand what your customer wants

Asian consumers want ergonomically designed mobile devices that look good and are intuitive to use.



The design-thinking method, which first identifies users’ needs, may be key to business survival. It has helped many entrepreneurs and engineers develop successful new products and businesses.

For instance, one ACI finding revealed that Asian consumers want ergonomically designed mobile devices that look good and are user-friendly. ACI experts will elaborate on this and other design-thinking principles at the summit’s Consumer Insight: The Father of Design Thinking seminar. Participants will also learn how design thinking can identify innovation opportunities, and in the development and optimisation of products and services.



3. Tap on technology to succeed

Even companies in sunset industries can stay relevant in the digital age.



One printing firm has defied naysayers and stayed relevant in today’s digital environment by deftly adapting to the demands of customers. The company’s success comes even as other businesses in the sector are struggling with the demands of constant reinvention.



But as rapid, widespread technological and societal changes trigger a shift in buyers' behaviour, the key to survival for any business might be its ability to keep up with rapidly evolving consumers’ needs. Hear one company’s story in The Insight to Impact: Evolving together with the Consumer seminar at the summit.



Participants will also get tips on how to combine ACI’s consumer insights and design thinking principles to transit from an operation-centric to a customer-centric model.

4. Understand how the region is changing

The erosion of collectivism across Asia is opening the path for increasing entrepreneurship, mass customisation and individualisation of products and services.



Big data helps companies attract new customers and engage more effectively with existing ones. According to ACI, vital data on customers — their behaviours, hopes, fears and concerns — can reveal insights that help a company thrive in a turbulent economy. Data collected and analysed by ACI for instance, has revealed the changing face of the Asian consumer, with liberal individualism now becoming more common.

This shift from tight social ties to personal fulfilment presents opportunities for regional businesses. This insight will be elaborated on at the Navigating Turbulent Business Environments with ACI session at the summit.

5. Know how perceptions are changing

The concept of health is now synonymous with mental wellness, physical fitness and beauty.



Is health about that number on your bathroom scale, gluten-free lunch or after-work yoga classes? According to insights from ACI’s multi-country research, Asians are striving for a new definition of health that encompasses mental wellness, physical fitness and beauty.



The evolution has been caused by demographic factors — Asia has an ageing population — as well as the accessibility of Western and Eastern medicine. Healthcare in Asia is also being reshaped by apps, smartphones and other digital health devices.



Link mind and body with new insights on how to navigate the rapidly changing Asian healthcare landscape at the summit’s Health Care or Health Scare: What Does the Future Hold for Asian Consumers? parallel track session. ACI experts will offer participants a glimpse of the trends, as well as the potential disruptions and viability of the Asian healthcare sector.

6. Be in tune with the consumer

A mall is no longer just for shopping. It is a space for entertainment, socialisation and seeking information.

Asian shoppers go to malls to be entertained, to socialise and to seek information on lifestyle matters that interest them. ACI is set to discuss its study on the shopping and lifestyle expectations and aspirations of Asian consumers at the Revolutionising the Asian Consumers’ Shopping Experience seminar at the summit.

It helps retailers stay in touch with the changing needs and demands of Asian consumers. Questions that will be discussed at this track session include: Will shopping malls still exist in 10 years' time? What emerging trends will shape and revolutionise the shopping experience of the future? What do Asian consumers really want from online and offline shopping platforms?



7. Know how tech is changing the region

E-wallets are creating a cashless society and China is leading the way in Asia.



Digital connectedness is changing Asian consumers' lives, and nowhere is this more apparent than in China. As the land of Alibaba, Taobao and WeChat remakes its economy by embracing technology, cash is king no more.



The impact of China’s e-wallet revolution and digital push on companies are among the topics that will be discussed at the Decoding and Innovating in Asia’s Digital Realm session. ACI experts will also offer a glimpse of the future, from identifying new technologies and the next digital disruption, to assessing how these digital advances will affect Asian consumers and businesses.

An Asian focus on consumer insights



ACI aims to help companies grow their business in Asia based on market and consumer insights gathered through state-of-the-art research. It helps companies develop tailored customer-focused strategies based on insights about Asian consumers.

