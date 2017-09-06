Size doesn't matter

The secret to success lies in having courage, culture and influence, not in sheer size or physical prowess. Brought to you by SIM Professional Development

The emergence of new technology and globalisation are causing rapid change in the business world. Strategies that worked well previously may no longer yield the same results for the current business landscape.

To achieve success in this new era, you need innovative thinking and an agile mindset to tackle challenges.



SHARPEN YOUR BUSINESS ACUMEN



These are some of the key insights speakers at the Singapore Management Festival 2017 (SMF) will be sharing.



Themed The Evolving Future: Small is the New Big, the festival will psych you up to act on your dreams. It’ll show you how to create a positive work culture that engages employees and leverage networks to steer smaller collectives to bigger goals.



Whether you are a business leader, entrepreneur or innovator, the festival will help you forge new business relationships with industry movers and shakers. You can also look forward to a line-up of programmes that allow you to tap into the minds and ideas of luminaries in management.



Advertisement

Advertisement

SUNRISE THINKING



Keynote speakers, Jamil Qureshi, Jenn Lim and Red Hong Yi, will touch on using courage, culture and influence to drive results, while industry experts will emphasise ‘sunrise thinking’ — responding quickly to changes and using innovative ideas to turn negative situations into positive outcomes.

Some of the speakers at this year's festival (from left): Mediacorp’s vice-president of digital marketing Miguel Bernas; Mediacorp’s lead of business human resources Nadeem Ashraf; public relations and media strategist Woon Tai Ho; Gorilla Digital’s chief digital officer Keith Nakamura; veteran journalist P N Balji; and entrepreneur and co-founder of Twelve Cupcakes Daniel Ong.

A must attend is the talk by Mediacorp’s vice-president of digital marketing, Miguel Bernas, and lead of business human resources, Nadeem Ashraf. They will lead you into the digitisation of mainstream media and how they used new ideas to create products and services that resonate.



To understand more about the evolution of digital marketing, check out the presentations by public relations and media strategist Woon Tai Ho, Gorilla Digital’s chief digital officer Keith Nakamura and veteran journalist P N Balji. The trio will share how businesses can prepare themselves for the digital age by taking advantage of technology to stay agile.



Plus, hear how entrepreneur and co-founder of Twelve Cupcakes Daniel Ong bounced back from failure to build a multi-million dollar empire in his talk: Dare to Fail.



More than a global transformational conference, SMF will recharge your mind, widen your perspectives, and inspire you to dream big and overcome your fears. This is afterall, the era where the positive, nimble, courageous and connected can take on the world.



For enquiries, email festival@sim.edu.sg or visit festival.sim.edu.sg.



Created by Mediacorp Brand Studio Productions