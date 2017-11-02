SPOTLIGHT ON ASIA'S CHAMPIONS OF EXCELLENCE

Influential Brands honours top brands and individuals at its annual CEO Asia Conference. Brought to you by Influential Brands

For almost two decades, think-tank and research platform Influential Brands has been committed to recognising and raising awareness of leading brands throughout Asia. Specifically, it seeks to celebrate the unique aspects of Asian-based businesses and their brand heritage.

As part of this mission, Influential Brands once again honoured some of the region's leading chief executives and organisations for excellence in their fields at the 2017 CEO Asia Conference last week. The coveted Top CEO, Top Brands and Outstanding Brands Award categories were joined by two new categories: Influential Woman of the Year and Influential Artist of the Year, each boasting one outstanding winner.



One company that exemplifies a leading brand in Asia is Singapore food company Old Chang Kee. The firm was inducted into Influential Brands' Hall of Fame for winning the Top Brand award for five consecutive years.



"At Old Chang Kee, we believe that customers are at the heart of everything we do. The variety, quality and consistency of our products since 1956 are our key success factors. Customers recognise that they get the same food quality and consistency in each and every outlet in Singapore," said Mr Song Yeow Chung, group financial controller at Old Chang Kee.



Chief executive officer of Old Chang Kee William Lim at the 2017 CEO Asia Conference. Old Chang Kee is the winner of the 2017 Hall of Fame.

CELEBRATING INDIVIDUAL EXCELLENCE AND LEADING BY EXAMPLE

Six exemplary corporate leaders from across Asia were recognised this year as Top CEOs of the Year 2017.



The awardees are Mr Seah Kian Peng, chief executive officer, NTUC FairPrice Co-Operative; Dato’ Colin Tan, executive chairman and managing director, Hatten Land; Mr Chatri Sityodtong, chairman, ONE Championship; Mr Richard Tan, chairman, Success Resources Singapore; Mr Kent Wong, managing director, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery; and Mr Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, president and chief executive officer, Thai Beverage Public Company Limited.

These chief executives lead companies that own prominent brands, and they have demonstrated an ability to take calculated risks in an effort to expand the business. They also possess a proven track record of creating new brand concepts. The winners were further assessed on the financial performance of their organisations, the ability of their teams to innovate, as well as his or her personal integrity.

The inaugural Influential Artist of the Year award recognises one artist for his or her exemplary achievement in three areas: Influence, contribution to the promotion of arts and culture, and personal integrity.

Through this award, Influential Brands hopes to encourage talented artists to champion the arts through their of pursuit of excellence in their work.



Singaporean artist Iskandar Jalil has the honour of being the first recipient of the award. "We strongly believe that Mr Iskandar’s enduring contribution to the arts scene is an important one; his works are bridges that have strengthened cultural ties, having graced public spaces, museums and offered as diplomatic gifts from dignitaries representing Singapore," said Mr Jorge Rodriguez, managing director of Influential Brands, in a statement.



Mr Iskandar is the only living Singaporean artist who has been conferred the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette, from the Emperor of Japan.



A prominent recognition was also given to Ms Christine Tan, who won the inaugural Influential Woman of the Year award.

A spectacular venue at the Capitol Theatre to celebrate Asia’s Champions of Excellence.

ASIA'S MOST LOVED BRANDS



The Top Brand 2017 awardees are enjoyed and loved by consumers in Asia. Influential Brands identified more than 40 deserving winners from Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and China, using data from more than five years of consumer insights and surveys.



To be recognised in this category, a brand must not only be prominent in its own industry, but also show significant revenue growth year-on-year for at least the past two years. The organisation must also not be in receivership and have a clear business expansion plan. The Singapore Productivity Centre is the official productivity partner of this category.



Singapore-based Lee Hwa Jewellery's commitment to be at the forefront of design, quality and service was key in the company being recognised as one of the Top Brand 2017 recipients.



"As the top local luxury jeweller, our success stems from our leadership in innovation, captivating artistry and exceptional craftsmanship," said Ms Wong Mei Wai, business director, Aspial-Lee Hwa Jewellery.



"This recognition as a Top Brand affirms the direction and high standards that we have upheld in the field of fine jewellery design among the Gen Y consumers. More importantly, it signifies that we are a brand well-loved by consumers and we will continue to create and curate jewellery designs that are appealing and will enchant our customers for decades to come."



2017 Top Influential Brands and Outstanding Brands.

A GATHERING OF THOUGHT LEADERS

The Influential Brands Awards were given out on Nov 7 at the 2017 CEO Asia Conference, an annual event organised by Influential Brands in partnership with its knowledge partner, Deloitte Singapore, education partner, SIM, and official car, Rolls-Royce.



Now in its fifth year, the event saw close to 400 C-suite executives from across the region gather and discuss the pressing business issues of the day. The highlight of the conference was the CEO Panel Discussion, which explored the timely topic of "The Future of Business in Asia".

A diverse panel discussion moderated by Ms Wendy Lai, SEA Strategy and Operations leader, Deloitte, covered today’s hot business topics such as innovation, business transformation, digital and artificial intelligence.

The CEO Panel Discussion on the future of business in Asia. From left: Mr Oliver Tan of ViSense, Ms Rosaline Chow of CXA, Mr Sanjay Gujral of L Catterton, Ms Mandy Lamb of VISA, Mr Alistair Taylor of Central Food Group, and Ms Wendy Lai of Deloitte.

For more information on the 2017 CEO Asia Conference, visit influentialbrands.com/2017-awardees/.