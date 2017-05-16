THE SMART PERSON’S GUIDE TO A COMFORTABLE RETIREMENT

How to pay it forward and experience life in new and different ways, after you hang up our breadwinning gloves. Brought to you by the Central Provident Fund Board



In an ideal world, we’d all like to live like kings and queens and continue leading a luxe life post retirement. Life, however, often has other plans for us: Bills to pay, kids to raise, bucket-list items to clear. But with a bit of restraint and a healthy dose of financial smarts, you can enjoy a fulfilling retirement.

As with most things that turn out well in life, it helps if you have a plan, one that you regularly review and adjust. Here’s a no-nonsense approach to help get you on the road to a happy retirement.

Focus on the future

To determine if you can have a comfortable retirement, you should first set your retirement goals. For instance, do you still want to have high tea at the club with your friends, or will the nearest food court meet your needs? Do you have plans to travel the world, or is an occasional vacation sufficient?

There’s nothing wrong with wanting to continue living it up after you retire, but it will probably involve foregoing some short-term enjoyment so you can achieve long-term bliss as you build a nest egg that will meet your retirement goals.

And if you wish to call it a day before the statutory retirement age of 62 in Singapore, you’ll also need to factor in the opportunity cost of lost income.

To have and to hold

Having a plan is important, but it should also be realistic. Take stock of your situation, assess how much you can expect to have when you retire and whether this will be enough to meet your retirement goals.

Your calculations may show a gap between your post-retirement funds and what you actually need. If that’s the case, start figuring out a Plan B. This may mean setting aside more now, moving to a smaller home after you hang up your breadwinning gloves or setting more realistic retirement goals.

Tally up how much money you can expect to get from assets like your savings accounts, CPF LIFE (Lifelong Income For The Elderly) payouts and investments. Aim to pay off any outstanding loans before you retire, so you know that the money you have in your bank account is truly yours.

Save early, save regularly

You probably won’t have a lot of cash to spare when you start work. But if you start saving even small amounts every month, it will soon become second nature.

You’ll need to set aside less each month to meet your retirement goals because you’ve started early. You’ll also be able to take advantage of compound interest. That’s when interest earned is added to your initial deposit, and you earn interest on top of that. Think of it as the gift that keeps on giving.

Some people think it will be easier to start building their nest egg later when they earn a higher salary. While you’ll earn more as you move up the career ladder, you’ll probably also have more bills to pay, from big-ticket items like a mortgage and children’s education to expenses like grocery and transportation bills. And that’s before factoring in economic vagaries caused by disruptive technologies and socio-political uncertainties. What if you have to take a pay cut or are retrenched?

Get a LIFE

Department of Statistics figures show that Singaporeans are living longer. In 1980, the average life expectancy at birth for men and women was 69.8 and 74.7 years respectively. Last year, the figure for men and women had increased to 80.6 and 85.1 years respectively. While it’s a testament to increased standards of living and improved healthcare here, it also means that Singaporeans need to plan for a longer retirement.

CPF LIFE offers members a monthly payout for as long as they live. Members choose when they start receiving their monthly payouts – any time between the ages of 65 and 70. The monthly payout depends on factors including the savings in your Retirement Account (RA) when you turn 55 and if you wish to make cash or CPF top-ups to your RA.

Two plans are available: The LIFE Standard Plan and LIFE Basic Plan. The former offers higher monthly payouts but a lower bequest to your beneficiaries, while the latter offers lower monthly payouts and a higher bequest.

And stretch …

You’ve set your retirement goals and put your financial plans in place. Time to kick up your feet, sip mocktails all day and live off your interest payments, right? Perhaps, but even the best-laid plans of mice and men sometimes go awry. Your financial plans may not generate their projected returns or health issues may result in unplanned expenditure.

You may have to tighten your belt and stretch your funds, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy life. Having a kopi O with your friends instead of the latest Instagram-worthy ice-blended beverage of the day would reduce your expenses, as would taking a train or bus on your outings, instead of cabbing like it’s going out of style.

Take up a new hobby

Now that you’re retired, use your free time constructively. It’ll help you stay mentally sharp and socially active, and needn’t cost a lot. Start reading the novels in your “to-read” stash, or take on simple do-it-yourself projects around the home.

Better yet, why not pick up a new skill, like cooking? Even if you’re an experienced home cook, attending a cooking class is a great way to make new friends and try new cuisines. And since you have full control of the ingredients used, you can cook your meals in a more healthy way. You are what you eat, so why not fill yourself with healthful goodness?

Stay active, stay healthy

No gym membership? No problem. Fitness corners abound on our sunny island and there are countless ways to easily incorporate exercise into your daily routine. Staying active can be a walk in the park – you could take the stairs instead of the lift, or walk instead of taking a bus.

Exercise needn’t cost you a pretty penny, and keeping fit could even help you save money as you’ll likely spend less on doctors’ bills. Joining an exercise group would also help you become acquainted with other health-conscious people who could encourage you to stay active on days when you’d rather be laying under the covers.

Volunteer work would also contribute to your well-being and foster a sense of community with the people in your neighbourhood.

Retiring may signify to some people that they’re hitting life’s home stretch. But it’s also a chance to pay it forward and experience life in new and different ways, especially if you have a sensible plan for a happy retirement.