Unveiling Pakistan: A true experience of Cultural Heritage sets to return.

A glitzy fashion show at the Aryaa Lounge on Beach Road marked the end of Fun Aur Funkaar, a week-long celebration of Pakistani art and culture, on Friday 31 March.

(Some of the latest works by Pakistani designer Rana Noman were unveiled at a fashion show which was held as part of the Fun Aur Funkaar art and culture festival. Photo by: Gargi Mazumdar)

Fun Aur Funkaar, which means “Art and Artist” in Pakistan’s national language Urdu, kicked off on March 25 with a concert by JoSH, a Canada-based band known for its unique blend of Pakistani and Indian music with Western hip hop and pop music influences.

The band delivered an energetic performance that had the audience dancing the night away to its infectious music.

Advertisement

(JoSH’s Rup Magon (left) and Qurram Hussain (right) perform in Singapore as part of Fun Aur Funkaar. Photo by: Gargi Mazumdar)

The highlight was the opening act by Shobhit Banwait, a social media sensation and award-winning musician who fuses hip-hop with tradition on the Tabla and Dholak.

(Visitors browse the numerous works on display at the art exhibition. Photo by: HAN)

A sold-out exhibition of 55 paintings, ranging from portraits to more abstract works by Pakistani artists such as M.A. Bukhari, A.S. Rind and Singapore-based Erum Adnan, was also a treat for art lovers at Fun Aur Funkaar.

The High Commissioner of Pakistan, Nasrullah Khan, who graced the art exhibition and opening concert, said he hoped that people can learn more about his homeland through Fun Aur Funkaar, and see Pakistan as “a land of art, culture, music and poetry”.

(Nasrullah Khan, High Commissioner of Pakistan (centre) flanked by Azzah Atique, Managing Director, Momentz by Azzah (left) and her husband Waseem Yusaf (right) at the opening of the art exhibition. Photo by: HAN)

The diplomat said that the week-long celebration, which also marks 50 years of diplomatic ties between Singapore and Pakistan, showcased Pakistan’s “rich and deep culture”. He added that he believes sharing this culture with the people of Singapore will “strengthen” and “revitalise” the bonds between both countries.

Local artist Erum Adnan described the art exhibition as a rare opportunity to reach out to people outside of the Pakistani community in Singapore.

(Singapore-based artist Erum Adnan said the exhibition was an opportunity to share Pakistani art with a wider audience. Photo by: HAN)

“I have done many exhibitions here, but this exhibition has attracted a more culturally diverse audience... not only Pakistani people. People from all over came,” said Adnan. She added that Fun Aur Funkaar gives people in Singapore a better understanding of “the clothes we wear, the food we eat and the art we create in Pakistan”.

Sharing similar sentiments, Azzah Atique, Managing Director of Momentz by Azzah, said she hopes to make Fun Aur Funkaar an annual event that will showcase more Pakistani food, and even Pakistani literature, that will attract people from nearby countries to Singapore.

The aim is to gradually increase Pakistan’s cultural footprint and help people discover “the positive sides of Pakistan, her rich heritage as well as her colourful, vibrant culture” she added.

(Fun Aur Funkaar featured the first-ever Pakistani Food Festival in Singapore. Photo by: Gargi Mazumdar)

The one-of-a-kind Pakistani Food Festival was a major crowd-puller at the Fun Aur Funkaar festivities.

Chef Rehmat Karim of the luxurious Islamabad Serena Hotel, served up mouth-watering dishes that showcased a diverse culinary experience from the various regions in Pakistan, including Peshawar, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.

(Chef Rehmat Karim served up food from various regions of Pakistan during the first-ever Pakistan Food Festival in Singapore. Photo by: HAN)

The five-day food festival drew large crowds to the Aryaa Lounge for Pakistani cuisine which is not otherwise available to diners who visit the restaurant.

Food-lovers had the chance to savour dishes such as Peshwari Mutton Shinwari Karahi, a beautifully-seasoned mutton dish with subtle, complex flavours, and Motok, a unique dessert from Gilgit-Baltistan.

(Crowds enjoyed a healthy dose of food, fun and culture at Fun Aur Funkaar. Photo by: Gargi Mazumdar)

“I think the food is very authentic, it is very close to the home flavour!” said Rafay Azhar, a Pakistani who came on the very first day of the food festival. Azhar, who has lived in Singapore for seven years, said Pakistani food “is very different” from Singaporean food. “Here, you have a mixture of Malay and Indian food that can be very spicy. This (Pakistani food) is not very spicy! This has been a real treat!”

(Pakistani actor Mikaal Zulfiqar took to the runway at a fashion show which was held as part of the Fun Aur Funkaar art and culture festival. Photo by: HAN)

Fun Aur Funkaar was certainly no low-key event, with Pakistani actor Mikaal Zulfiqar adding star power to the festival's finale.

The multi-award winning actor and former model was at ease walking the runway during the fashion show, which featured collections by Pakistani designer Rana Norman and local jewelry designer Tanya Farooq.

So look out for the next round of Fun Aur Funkaar. According to organizer Azzah Atique, it will be "back in Singapore next year in March, with a bigger and even better art and cultural experience".