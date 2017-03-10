A Leader in Innovation

Only in the recent decade, has #recycling been the order of the day.



But way back in the 1970s, recycling was already on the mind of Tan Gee Paw who was then a young engineer in the Public Works Department tasked to look after Singapore’s water and drainage needs.







He dreamt of great engineering projects while spending days inspecting the many drains and rivers that criss-cross Singapore to keep them clean.



His attention to the water networks soon became a reservoir of knowledge from which he drew many ideas to make water-stressed Singapore have a high-quality, reliable and sustainable water supply.



Planning for the Future



In the 1970s, Tan drew up a masterplan to create urbanized water catchments and envisioned capturing and re-using every drop of water in Singapore – through closing the water loop.



“We knew the day must come when we would be able to collect every drop of water and reuse it,” recalls the now Chairman of Singapore’s national water agency, PUB.



Today, Singapore has a thriving water and environment research sector due largely to the strategic efforts and foresight of Tan in harnessing R&D from a very early stage.



New Sources of Water



The NEWater that now supports up to 40 per cent of Singapore’s total water demand, officially launched in 2003, is the result of the first step taken in water recycling together with the application of R&D. This effort for reclaimed water didn’t just give Singapore its pillar of water sustainability, it also opened up related industries and a knowledge base about water management from which other countries could learn from Singapore.







In 2005, through the use of membrane technology, Singapore was able to use desalinated water to further meet water demand from households and industries. Following this, desalination technology and the water industry ecosystem slowly developed in Singapore, and this led to advanced level of water, environmental and membrane research in both the public and private sectors.



In no time, international water companies began locating their operations in Singapore, creating new jobs and businesses locally.



Vision and Honour



Tan began his career in 1967, three years after Singapore had emerged from a 10-month drought where taps ran dry for hours more than half the week. Confidence in water supply was low even after water rationing ceased, and pollution levels were peaking in the Singapore River and Kallang Basin.



That experience provided him with a vision for the future which he has pursued relentlessly so that today, through meticulous use of research & development to plan Singapore’s water masterplan and build up its Four National Taps, every person in Singapore has adequate, clean water at the turn of the tap.



His efforts have since inspired many others, and now at PUB there exists a culture that embraces experimentation and emerging technology. It also gave teams at PUB the confidence to take on more than 400 projects including challenging projects such as the Deep Tunnel Sewerage System, a superhighway for used water.







“R&D is the road to the future. It is a strategic challenge,” points out Tan who was awarded the President’s Science and Technology Medal in 2015.



This award recognises individuals who have made distinguished, sustained and exceptional contributions, and played a strategic role in the development of Singapore through the promotion and management of research and development.



