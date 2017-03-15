Bridging the gap between school and tuition

Private tuition is big business in Singapore. According to the Department of Statistics (SingStat) Household Expenditure Survey 2012/13, households spent an average of S$106 a month on private tuition and other educational courses. Compared to figures found in 2007/2008, that is a 28-per-cent increase from the average monthly spend of S$83.

“In today’s competitive society, many parents are willing to splurge on tuition services for their children because they perceive it as a necessary tool for scoring distinctions in examinations and for getting ahead of the academic race,” said Mr Anthony Fok, founder and principal tutor of JCEconomics.com.

A former Ministry of Education school teacher and an Economics tutor for more than a decade, Mr Fok noticed that tutors these days are expected to teach ahead of the school syllabus so students can gain an advantage over their peers.



He said: “There are some parents who are so eager to give their children a head start that they approach me to coach their 16-year-old children in A-Level Economics.”



However, the role of tuition should be to fill in knowledge gaps. It isn’t an integral part of the education system, said Mr Fok, but it’s one way to supplement a child’s education.



PROVIDING ATTENTION AND SUPPORT



Teachers in school often have to handle many students and divide their attention among all the pupils. They may not always be able to cater to the individual learning needs of every student in class. As a result, some students are unable to cope with their schoolwork.



This is where tuition can help, said Mr Fok. With smaller class sizes, tutors are able to provide more attention to each student and personalise lessons to meet the student’s needs. Some tutors also provide extra study materials for students to aid their learning.



For example, in his tuition centre, Mr Fok has a database of A-Level Economics resources to help students with revision.



“Students have access to a library with a wide collection of Economics textbooks, as well as resource materials online,” he said.



GOING THE EXTRA MILE



Tutors also assist students with exam-answering techniques and help fine-tune their knowledge and skills to excel.



Mr Fok, who is the author of several A-Level Economics guidebooks and the A Level Economics H1 and H2 Ten Year Series, often shares examination techniques and provides tips for his students to score an “A” in their exams.



And to ensure students get the answers to their queries quickly, some tutors provide their students with 24-hour learning support via WhatsApp and SMS.



Mr Fok added: “Tuition classes also offer students a change in learning environment. Through interaction with peers from other schools, they can learn and develop new perspectives.”







