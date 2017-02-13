Down-to-earth satellite opportunities

Satellites may spend all their time orbiting above Earth but the technology offers many down-to-earth options.



Business organisations, from Multinational Corporations to Small and Medium Enterprises, and even local governments have tremendous opportunities to take operations to the next level through satellite technology.

"The satellite communications industry is an exciting and fast-growing one, with growing business and career opportunities" notes Beh Kian Teik, Assistant Managing Director of Singapore's Economic Development Board (EDB).

"There are many technology innovations shaping the satellite communications industry today, including High Throughput Satellites and small satellite constellations for communications" says Beh who oversees the EDB’s initiatives in areas that include innovation and industry incubation.





(Télécoms Sans Frontières using satellite communications. Photo: Inmarsat)

The best opportunity to learn more and get the satellite in-roads is at the SATmob Forum that’s happening on 22 February in Singapore. The one-day event is co-presented by Talk Satellite and the Singapore Space & Technology Association (SSTA).

“SSTA is delighted to take a leading role with our partner Talk Satellite in bringing those key government, industry, and end users together for this essential inaugural forum of discussion” says Lynette Tan, Director of the Singapore Space & Technology Association.

“Developments and innovation taking place in satellite communications is a key driver for mobility services” adds Tan on the focus and timing of the event that comes a day ahead of SSTA’s annual Global Space & Technology Convention 2017 (GSTC).







(Stranded ship crew being rescued in Antarctica as a result of the use FleetBroadband. Photo: Inmarsat)

The advancement in Satellite Mobility Networks will be the focus of the SATmob Forum.

This first-ever forum on satellite mobility will be packed with experts and end-users who will share insights - from case studies to market analyses.



It will allow decision-makers to better decide on the options that can be adopted and scaled according to the needs of the organisation.







(Satellite monitoring room to track illegal fishing. Photo: Inmarsat)

“Governments throughout the Asian region are increasing operational capability, whilst maintaining ever tightening budgets, through the use of satellite communications as an enabler” points out Inmarsat’s Todd McDonnell.



According to the Vice-President of Inmarsat's Global Government Solutions, “regional governments are maximising the effectiveness of operations through the cost efficient use of commercial satellite communications technology … from monitoring illegal fishing in South Korea, to disaster preparedness in the Indonesian archipelago”.



This is especially with satellite terminals decreasing in size and price, along with a lowering of broadband data rates, he adds.







(Communications BGAN satellite connected to a drone is used as part of a disaster preparedness solution in Indonesia. Photo: Inmarsat)

The SATmob Forum is especially key for those looking for next-level land, sea and air solutions.



"Connectivity is a vital element in our modern world. However, this is not only limited to connectivity on land but also even in the sea or air” says Rogel Mari Sese, Program Leader of the Philippines National SPACE Development Program.



“In the absence of ground infrastructure, satellite communications is the go-to solution” he adds.



Mari Sese who will be speaking at SATmob also highlights that the forum will present “the breakthroughs that drive the technology developments and innovations that will provide connectivity in the future."



Other speakers at the Singapore forum include Todd McDonnell, Vice-President of Inmarsat and Chris Lee, UK’s Head of International Space Policy. Also taking part will be experts from Airbus Defence and Space, Mitsubishi Electric Space Systems and ST Electronics.

The SATmob Forum will address issues such as secure networks through the use of satellite; smart-ship innovations with maritime satellite services; and mobile satellite communications for disaster response.



Your first step into satellite communication starts here.

More information on SATmob and participation at the forum is available at the SATmob website.







