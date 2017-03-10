Prevention is Better than Cure

By 2030, the number of cancer cases is tipped to rise to 21.6 million and studies show that half these cancer cases will occur in Asia (WHO, 2012).



But Asian cancers are not dealt with adequately in Europe or the US, spurring research by three scientists to plug the vast unmet clinical need that Asian cancers represent.



Professor Patrick Tan is an expert in Cancer and Stem Cell Biology from A*STAR’s Genome Institute of Singapore and Duke-NUS Graduate Medical School Singapore. He brought together two other team members, Professor Teh Bin Tean from National Cancer Centre Singapore and Professor Steven Rozen from the Duke-NUS Graduate Medical School in Computational Biology and Cancer and Stem Cell Biology.







(Professor Patrick Tan, Professor Steven Rozen and Professor Teh Bin Tean)



With the same goal in mind, the President’s Science Award winners came together to find an answer to save lives every day and for many years to come.



“By being a team, you can move from good science to great science,” says Prof Tan.



Their starting point was the fact that many cancers endemic to Asia are different from those in Western countries with comparatively little known about their underlying molecular genetics.



The Cancer Busters



With Asian cancers being an urgent area in need of scientific and medical attention, the multi-disciplinary team decided to develop novel therapeutic, diagnostic, and preventive strategies.







Using innovative approaches including next-generation sequencing, the team spent eight years on their “Team Science” approach looking for cancer triggers specific to Asians.



“Many of the Asian cancers that we study are caused by specific exposures (such as) toxins, infections.” shares Prof Tan of the award-winning work.



The trio of experts adopted an integrated biological research program spanning basic science, translational research and clinical studies. This signaled to other new ways to conduct research.



Focusing on four Asian malignancies (stomach, biliary tract, urinary tract, and breast fibroepithelial tumors), the team was able to identify genetic alterations, investigate the link to environmental factors, and map how these contribute to disease.







New Insights into Cancer



The search for links between the hidden clues led to the discovery of a link to liver and bladder cancer from specific molecular signatures associated with the exposure to Aristolochic Acid (AA), a carcinogen found in certain herbal remedies as a slimming agent and anti-inflammatory agent among others.



“Aristolochic Acid is a chemical that occurs in some plants. And because it destroys DNA, it strongly predisposes to cancer,” explains Professor Rozen of the chemical that is a toxin to organs such as the kidney.







Another breakthrough was the identification of mutated genes found in more than half of benign breast tumors that are commonly found in young women. Little has been known about breast fibroepithelial tumors that occurs in some 10 percent of women worldwide and the occurrence of the tumour which in some cases, can increase the risk of breast cancer.

With the new knowledge, commercial and clinical applications have opened up and more lives are being saved.



Their results have led to strategies for the improved diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of such cancers.



“Some of the findings that we have made in the Asian cancers, we can map them back and also contribute to the knowledge of Western cancers,” says Prof Tan.







Prevention will prove better than cure for some forms of cancers in the future, thanks to the work of the 2015 winners of the President’s Science Award who hope to inspire more multi-disciplinary research teams.



Will the next trophy be yours?



Nominations are now open! Each year, the spotlight falls on life-changing work and the people behind them with the President's Science and Technology Awards (PSTA).



Submit your nomination for the President’s Science Award before 24 March 2017. For more information, visit https://app.a-star.edu.sg/psta

Produced in partnership with the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR)

