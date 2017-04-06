The Next Hot Property Pick: Woods Square

The North is set to be the next big business hub where smart investors and business operators would do well to start planning a move into this next area of growth.

Even if there are no plans on the table for a relocation from the city centre or older business hubs, there is little reason not to look to Woodlands which is set to be the next centre of growth in Singapore.

One bright spot in the developing area is Woods Square, which offers far-sighted investors the opportunity to not only be the first in a next generation development but to also reap a first mover advantage.





Developed by Far East Organization, Woods Square is an integrated commercial development, and the first of its kind at the heart of future growth area, Woodlands Regional Centre.

“In Singapore, we have witnessed the success of the Tampines Regional Centre and Jurong Regional Centre, which transformed the two once-residential towns into thriving centres of commerce. Those surburban centres also benefitted from new and upcoming MRT lines which significantly improved their connectivity to other parts of the island” noted Ms Quek Ai Ling, Director, Property Sales Business Group, Far East Organization.



“Under the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s (URA) Master Plan 2014, Woodlands is slated to follow the footsteps of its successful predecessors to become a key business cluster in the North,” she pointed out.





So confident of the area, Far East Organisation is itself planning a move to Woodlands, housing itself no doubt at Woods Square.

The unique commercial space will offer the advantage of office units that will be available for sale to individual owners.

Enjoying a prime spot next to Woodlands MRT station, Woods Square will offer two office towers and the latest in smart working, Small Office Loft Offices (SOLO).

Amidst a lush environment, the mixed-used development will also have 38 retail and dining options as well as a childcare centre.

The First Mover Advantage



Businesses looking to capitalise on Singapore’s drive to de-centralise commercial activities will do well to look to Woods Square.

The 100-hectare Woodlands Regional Centre is poised to become a major alternative employment hub. Over the next 10 to 15 years, the area is expected to create an additional 100,000 jobs.





Being the first office space in an area where there are so few strata-titled offices, Woods Square will serve the strong demand for prime space. Early adopters of the property will definitely enjoy first mover advantage before rising demand drives up prices.

And even if you don’t have plans for business in the area, there’s no reason why you can’t enjoy what a slice of Woodlands can offer, thanks to Woods Square’s key investor advantage.



Sharp Investor Opportunities

Woods Square’s strata-titled offices present unique opportunities for the smart investor or business-owner looking to buy office space.

Most offices in Singapore are owned by single entities which then lease the space to tenants who don’t have any opportunity to own, no matter how much they want to.

But with Woods Square’s strata-titled offices, individual buyers can own a piece of prime commercial property starting at $1million.

Additionally, the different types of office space that can range from 496 sq feet (46 sq metres) to 5,339 sq feet (496 sq metres) come with no restrictions on foreign individual ownership or investors.





Given the scarcity and flexibility, demand for strata-titled offices like those in Woods Square will remain strong. This bodes well for the long-term investor, and for the business owner-occupier hedging against rent hikes in the future.

Modern, Flexible, Smart Spaces

Knowing that one size doesn’t always fit all and start-ups need space to grow, Wood Square fits neatly into the growing demand for compact offices.

Housed in the low-rise section of the development are Wood Square’s 101 Small Office Loft Office or SOLO units.





Spanning between about 500 and 1,800 square feet, all the units come with functional loft space that’s open to creative space interpretation.

The fluid, modern office lay-out is another major draw as it will lend itself to any business set-up, especially the start-ups and SMEs which are the target groups of the new Woodlands business hub.

Each unit comes with high ceilings that make the units 40 per cent more spacious than units of the same size, while letting in plenty of natural light, that make the space bright and airy.

Shared Space Means More Space

At Woods Square, meetings and even projects need not be confined to the office space. Extending the work space beyond the four walls, are meeting pavilions, urban lounges and a business centre with meeting rooms.

Designed with the business community in mind, the development offers plenty of communal space for networking and brainstorming sessions, including the Sky Deck set in lush greenery and overlooking the streetscape.





Woods Square which will also house a swimming pool, gymnasium, shower facilities and bicycle parking lots, promises an imagination-inspiring work environment with its setting within vast swathes of calming greenery, a nod to the natural landscape of the North that earned Woodlands its name.

Gateway to Success



The vision of urban planners is to develop Woodlands Regional Centre into an area where people can both live and work.

There will be four districts that will include an office and business park, and an innovation precinct that targets SMEs.

This forms part of the URA’s plan to develop Singapore’s Northern Gateway, with Woodlands being core to the future North Coast Innovation Corridor which will span from Sembawang to Punggol and Seletar, the fourth regional centre,





Poised to be in the thick of the innovation belt will be Woods Square, with its creative vibe and appeal.

As the gateway to cutting-edge industries, start-ups and SMEs will be naturally drawn to Woodlands and in turn, Woods Square, with its modern office options.



Well Connected Transport Hub

Being in the epi-centre of growth, Woods Square will enjoy excellent connectivity with the heart of Singapore, as well as Malaysia, being close to both the new extended Causeway checkpoint and a cross-border MRT system.



Woods Square will be a mere minute’s walk via a basement underpass from major suburban mall, Causeway Point. It will also be conveniently linked to the Woodlands Civic Centre that will house a host of government-linked services and the Woodlands MRT Station.





By 2019, the Woodlands MRT station will serve as an interchange between the North-South Line and the new Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL). This means Woodlands will be served by three MRT stations and two major lines. So a meeting with clients in the city at the last minute, won’t be difficult as the commute will only be a little over half an hour.

Those with operations or even homes across the Causeway will also enjoy the connectivity at Woods Square.

Train commuters will appreciate the proximity to the Singapore-Johor Bahru Rapid Transit System (RTS). This is a planned cross-border shuttle service from Johor Baru via Singapore's upcoming Thomson-East Coast MRT line, with a stop just a short stroll from Woods Square.

Just two years away, the MRT link to Johor Bahru will run alongside the KTMB Shuttle, the daily train service between Woodlands and Johor Bahru.



The area will also see a greater flow of people, especially with the 2018 extension and expansion plans to bring the Woodlands Checkpoint closer into Woodlands.

On the road, the North-South Corridor (NSC) that’s set for 2020 will connect Woodlands to the city, cutting travel time by up to 30 minutes.

And within Woodlands, there will be an extensive network of bicycle paths that will make cycling to and from Woods Square a safe, healthy and easy option.

The North will soon be a vibrant live-work-play hub and Woods Square will be right where all the action is.

