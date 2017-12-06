1 dead, 14 hurt after bus from Singapore collides with 2 lorries on Malaysia highway

IPOH: A passenger was killed and 14 other people were injured after a Five Stars express bus travelling from Singapore was involved in a collision with two lorries on Malaysia's North-South Expressway near Gopeng, Perak.

The collision, which involved the double-decker bus, a container lorry and another lorry transporting paper, happened on Wednesday (Dec 6) at around 5.45am, according to the police.



The bus is believed to have been travelling from Singapore towards Ipoh.

According to preliminary police investigations, the bus hit the back of the trailer transporting paper. The container lorry, which was behind the bus, was unable to stop in time and collided into the rear of the bus.

The passenger who died, 43-year-old Malaysian Chan Kwai Fah, was among 13 passengers in the bus, the police said.

The driver of the container lorry is in critical condition and remains unconscious, police said. He was admitted to the "red zone" upon arrival at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital's emergency department.

Meanwhile, the driver of the first lorry and the bus driver both suffered minor injuries. Police has confirmed that the bus driver has been arrested.

A total of 11 bus passengers, including a 3-year-old girl, were taken to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital for treatment.



According to police, all 11 were suffering from minor injuries. One passenger was uninjured.



Police data showed that 12 of the 13 passengers, including the deceased, listed their official address as Perak. One of the passenger's address was unknown.

The bus driver and the lorry container driver also officially live in Perak while the other lorry driver's official address is listed as Penang.

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to The One Travel & Tours, the operator of the Five Stars bus involved in the crash, for comments.

