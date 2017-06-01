10 soldiers killed by friendly fire in Philippines military air strike: Minister

MANILA: Ten Philippines soldiers were killed and eight wounded by friendly fire in a military air strike during efforts to take back a city occupied by Islamist militants, the defence minister said on Thursday (Jun 1).

"A group of our military army men were hit by our own airstrikes ... 10 killed and 8 wounded," Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a text message to reporters.

"Sometimes the fog of war ... The coordination was not properly done so we hit our own people."

He did not say when the incident took place.

The Philippine armed forces have been using a combination of ground operations by soldiers and helicopters air strikes to try to dislodge rebels linked to the Islamic State group, who have occupied parts of Marawi City for eight days.

