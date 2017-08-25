10-year-old elephant killed by tour bus in Malaysia

MALAYSIA: A 10-year-old elephant was killed on Wednesday (Aug 23) morning after it was hit by a tour bus along the Gerik-Jeli Highway, according to wildlife activist group Management & Ecology of Malaysian Elephants (MEME).

In a Facebook post, MEME shared police photos that showed the injured elephant on the side of the road. The animal was seen to have sustained head and body injuries.

The elephant suffered head and body injuries.

No one on the bus, which sustained a large crack on its windscreen, was reportedly hurt. The Malay Mail cited Gerik police deputy chief Mohd Sohaimi Ishak as saying that the bus was driving down a slope when the elephant suddenly ran across its path.

A bus was dented after it ran into an elephant along Gerik-Jeli Highway.

Perak Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) director Loo Kean Seong also said that the forested area where the incident happened is also a habitat for elephants, said the The Star.

"(Elephants) would be roaming around the area at any time of the day, so motorists must be careful and drive cautiously when using the highway. Please avoid speeding," Loo said.



The incident occurred despite the numerous signs on the roads for motorists to be aware of animals crossing the road.

The Star added that the elephant's carcass will be sent for a post-mortem to establish the exact reason for death.

Earlier this year, a baby elephant was also knocked down and killed along the same highway.