100 people feared buried after landslide in China's Sichuan province

BEIJING: Around 100 people are feared buried after a landslide smashed through their village in southwest China's Sichuan province early Saturday (Jun 24), local officials said, as they launched an emergency rescue operation.

About 40 homes in the village of Xinmo were swallowed by the cascading debris after the side of a mountain collapsed, blocking a 2km stretch of river, according to a statement from the Maoxian government news office.

An emergency response "to the first class catastrophic geological disaster" is under way, the statement said, adding that the full extent of the landslide was at yet unclear.

#Latest: Search and rescue ongoing for over 100 people buried after rain-triggered landslide in Maoxian County, SW China's Sichuan Province pic.twitter.com/wc3uy9QGcT — China News 中国新闻网 (@Echinanews) June 24, 2017





A report from the state news agency Xinhua said that "part of a mountain" in the Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture of Aba had collapsed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Landslides are a frequent danger in rural and mountainous parts of China, particularly at times of heavy rains.

At least 12 people were killed in January when a landslide smashed into a hotel in central Hubei province.

In October landslides battered eastern China in the wake of torrential rains brought by Typhoon Megi, causing widespread damage and killing at least eight.