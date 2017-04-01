11 buried by landslides on Indonesia's Java island

JAKARTA: At least 11 people were buried by a landslide triggered by heavy rain on Indonesia's Java island on Saturday (Apr 1), including villagers who were harvesting a crop of ginger, a disaster official said.

Up to 30 homes in Banaran village of Ponorogo district in East Java were destroyed, according to National Disaster Management Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.



He added that police and soldiers were helping residents to clear the mud and to look for victims who could be buried in the debris.

Longsor timbun rumah warga di Ds Banaran Kec Pulung Kab Ponorogo 1/4/2017 06 Wib. Ada korban tewas. Komunikasi sulit. @RadioElshinta pic.twitter.com/W7uRZUhZ5c — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_BNPB) April 1, 2017

The exact number of people missing was still unclear, with heavy equipment needed to shift the earth, said Nugroho.

Rescue efforts were also hampered by people flocking to the area to see the landslide and causing traffic jams, he said.

The local disaster mitigation agency had warned of the risk of a landslide due to recent rain, and some people had only returned to the village on Saturday after staying the night in a shelter, said the official.