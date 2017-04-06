11 injured after Hong Kong tram tips over

HONG KONG: Eleven people were injured when a double-decker tram tipped over in Hong Kong, authorities said on Thursday (Apr 6), in a rare accident on the city's public transport network.

The incident happened around midnight (1600 GMT) in the centre of the city, with six males and five females receiving minor injuries, government and police officials said. Some of the victims were taken to hospital.

It is not clear what caused the accident. The South China Morning Post reported the driver of the westbound tram may have lost control of the vehicle.

Trams, known as "ding-dings" for the sound of their bells, have serviced the city's main island for more than a century and carry around 200,000 passengers a day.