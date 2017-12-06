14 injured after bus from Singapore collides with two lorries on Malaysia highway

IPOH: Fourteen people, including 12 passengers of a double decker express bus, were injured in a three-vehicle accident on the North-South Expressway near Gopeng on Wednesday (Dec 6).

The accident happened at around 5.30am when the bus collided with a container lorry and a lorry transporting paper loads, according to Simpang Pulai Fire and Rescue Station head of operation S Ganeson.



He said the bus was believed to be travelling from Singapore to Ipoh.



According to The Star, a Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said the driver of the bus is believed to have rammed his vehicle into the back of the trailer transporting paper.

The container lorry was then unable to brake in time, thus smashing into the rear of the bus.



The spokesman said there were three male and nine female passengers in the bus with serious injuries.

"The bus driver managed to pull himself out of the wreckage," the spokesman said.



Upon arrival at the location, Ganeson said the rescue team of 12 fire personnel found the passengers of the bus express and its driver injured.



According to the New Straits Times, the container lorry driver, who was trapped and injured, had to be extricated.



The driver of the second lorry escaped unhurt.



All of the injured were sent to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital for treatment.

Channel NewsAsia reached out to One Travel & Tours, the operator of the bus involved in the crash, on reports that one passenger died in hospital but they declined to comment on the matter.