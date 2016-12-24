14 killed, 16 injured as express bus plunges into ravine in Johor

MUAR: An express bus plunged into a six-metre-deep ravine 137km of the North-South Highway near Jalan Kangkar Senangah Pagoh on Saturday (Dec 24) killing 14 people and injuring 16, according to the Johor Fire and Rescue Service.



An infant and the driver of the bus were among those killed in the incident which happened at about 3.30am. Muar police chief, ACP Azman Ayob said the bus travelling from Johor Bahru to Kuala Lumpur left Larkin Bus Station, Johor Bahru at 2am.

According to Johor Fire and Rescue Department deputy director Mohd Yusof Mohd Gunnos, the vehicle was an Alisan Golden Coach Express bus, which was carrying 30 people.

Six Singaporeans, seven Malaysians and two Myanmar citizens were among those injured in the crash. An injured woman has yet to be identified, according to a list confirmed by Muar Traffic and Public Order chief ASP Suhaimi Ahmad, who said the injured were sent for treatment at the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital in Muar.





The bus went off the road before rolling over and ending up in a deep ditch, according to the deputy director of the fire and rescue department. (Photo: AFP)

Both Malaysia's Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister offered their condolences to families of the victims on Saturday afternoon. On his Twitter page, PM Najib Razak said he was "saddened" by the news and was praying for the fast recovery of those injured. DPM Zahid Hamidi on his Twitter page also reminded motorists to be careful on the road amid the festive season.

An emailed statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singapore said: "We are saddened by the tragic bus accident. The Singapore Consulate-General in Johor Bahru is in close contact with the Johor authorities."



"Our Consul-General and MFA officers are at the hospital in Muar to assist affected Singaporeans and their next-of-kin," the statement added.

Two of those being "treated for minor injuries" were discharged at 10am on Saturday, said a hospital spokesperson, who added authorities were still "looking for a suitable place for the families of the accident victims to assemble".

ACP Azman Ayob said he believed the speeding bus plunged into a ravine and crashed into a concrete barrier of the tunnel at Kampung Jayo.

BUS GRAZED ELECTRIC POLE BEFORE PLUNGING

Eye-witness Ahmad Fahmi Khairuddin said he saw the express bus "flying" before grazing an electrical pole which caused sparks to fly, and plunging into the ravine.

"I heard a loud sound. It was three times louder than that of a tyre explosion," he said.

Mr Ahmad, 19, who was outside his home about 100 metres from the crash scene, was playing a board game with three friends when they witnessed the incident.

"I heard screams for help from the victims. My friends and I carried some of the victims to safety. There was panic all around," Mr Ahmad added.



Mr Ahmad's father Khairuddin Abdullah, who was asleep at the time of the crash, woke up when he heard an explosion followed by screams.





Firefighters from Muar, Yong Peng and Bukit Gambir stations arrived at the scene to help with rescue efforts. (Photo: Johor Fire and Rescue Department)

Mr Khairuddin, who is the headman of Kampung Jayor, said he phoned the fire department before informing the other villagers.



"Some of the villagers also used their motorcycles to illuminate the scene of the crash. The scene is a crash-prone area," he added.



DETAILED TECHNICAL INVESTIGATION TO BE CONDUCTED

Road Transport Department (RTD) director-general Nadzri Siron said the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research will head an investigation team tasked with conducted a detailed technical probe to identify the cause of the accident.

"Currently, the police are investigating (the mishap) while the investigating team will conduct a technical investigation to determine offences and the weaknesses of the bus.

"Let us wait for the detailed report. The RTD will send its officers to look at (it) in terms of documentation, driving licence and others," said Mr Nadzri at an event on Saturday evening.



Malaysia's Deputy Transport Minister Abdul Aziz Kaprawi had earlier directed RTD to conduct a close inspection of the express bus and the health level of its driver. On his Twitter page, Mr Abdul Aziz said RTD had also been told to work with the traffic police to investigate the accident.

BUS OPERATOR SUSPENDED



The operator of the express bus involved, Goldstar Express (M) Sdn Bhd, and all buses under the company, have been suspended with immediate effect, according to Malaysia's Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD).



The chief advisor of Goldstar Southern Region Steven Chong earlier said that the company would arrange for all the expenses in transporting all victims in the accident.



"Our company will manage and handle all the deceased first before attending to the injured victims including their insurance and the delivery of the remains of the deceased victims.



"We are also prepared to offer whatever cooperation to assist the next of kins and victims of the tragedy," he told reporters when met at the grounds of the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital Morgue on Saturday.



Mr Chong explained that the bus from Johor Bahru to Kuala Lumpur should have left Larkin Bus Terminal at 12.30am, but had to be delayed until 1.30am due to traffic congestion.