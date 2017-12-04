15 Hermes and YSL handbags worth US$184,000 stolen from second-hand shop in Hong Kong

HONG KONG: Fifteen designer handbags - 14 Hermes and one YSL - were stolen from a pop-up shop in Hong Kong's financial district on Monday (Dec 4) morning after its display window was smashed.



The shop, which opened on Oct 24, is a pop-up store for online luxury bazaar Guiltless that sells second-hand items. The company was founded by Yen Kuok, the daughter of Malaysian billionaire Robert Kuok.

The stolen handbags are worth a total of about HK$1.44 million (US$184,000).

A security guard discovered the damaged window of the store on Queen’s Road Central and called the police at 7.49am, according to a South China Morning Post report.



A screengrab of a video showcasing the Hermes bags on display at the Guiltless pop-up store in Hong Kong. (Source: Facebook / Guiltless)

"The display window of the store at Man Yee Building shopping centre was found broken, and the shop had been ransacked. A one-metre sledgehammer was also found inside the store," according to the SCMP report citing a police spokeswoman.



After viewing security camera footage, officers are searching for three suspects.



“Three masked men used a hammer to break the display window of the store at about 6.30am before entering,” the source said, adding that the raid took less than a minute. Two of the burglars were also wearing hats.

So far, no one has been arrested.

