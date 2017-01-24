17 Indonesians detained after heading for Syria released

JAKARTA: Indonesian police have released 17 of its citizens who were deported from Turkey on suspicion of attempting to join the Islamic State (IS) militant group in Syria.

They have finished interrogating the group and found no evidence that they were related to any terror network. "At the moment, they have been sent to the social services at Pondok Bambu for rehabilitation," said National Police spokesperson Brigadier General Rikwanto on Tuesday (Jan 24).

Police have, however, identified the person who recruited the 17 Indonesians to go to Syria and are tracking him down.

The suspect communicated with the group by telephone and through social media, promising the potential recruits a new life in Syria, and the chance to be a part of the Islamic State community.

"They were victims who had been lured by parties related to IS. They were told that they could live based on Islamic laws," said Brigadier General Rikwanto.

He added that the victims were tricked into becoming Islamic State sympathisers because they did not know what was happening in Syria.

The 17 Indonesians were stopped by authorities in Istanbul and deported back to Jakarta last Saturday.

Based on the information gathered by the police, some of them had paid for the trip to Syria on their own while others were funded by Islamic State. According to Brigadier General Rikwanto, the plan had been to place the group in a secret apartment in Turkey, then smuggle them into Syria.

