17 Indonesians detained after heading for Syria were 'mostly food sellers': Security official

KUALA LUMPUR: Seventeen Indonesian nationals, deported from Turkey, are believed to have been on their way to Syria to join the Islamic State (IS) as they wanted to live under the so-called caliphate.

After selling their homes to raise funds to pay for their passage to Syria, they were thwarted when they were stopped by Turkish authorities in Istanbul and deported back to Jakarta last Saturday.

“They wanted to live in a country ruled by shariah law,” a senior Indonesian security official who declined to be named told Channel NewsAsia.

“They sold their homes to get money (for the trip). They were mostly food sellers,” said the official, adding they were recruited via the Internet.

The group comprising of men, women and a two-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy, were detained at Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta international airport after disembarking from an Istanbul-Jakarta Turkish Airline flight last Saturday.

Eddy Hartono, head of Special Detachment 88 (Densus88), the anti-terrorism taskforce of the Indonesian police, told ChannelNewsAsia it was too early to say they were IS.

“We can’t say they are IS yet, but they wanted to migrate to IS (territory),” he said.

The 17 men and women are still undergoing interrogation, according to police.

Indonesian officials are on the lookout for IS members returning from Syria and Iraq whom they fear may try to launch attacks on home ground. There are also concerns they will bring back their fighting and bomb-making skills to be passed on to other members.

An estimated 700-1,000 Indonesians are believed to be in Syria and Iraq, according to police and counter-terrorism experts.

Indonesian police have killed 33 and arrested 170 suspected militants with 15 attacks said to have been foiled.