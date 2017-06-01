17 Indonesians evacuated from conflict-hit southern Philippines

JAKARTA: Indonesia evacuated 17 of its citizens on Thursday (Jun 1) from the conflict areas in southern Philippines.

In its statement, Indonesia's Foreign Ministry said they were evacuated from Marantao, about 20 kilometres from Marawi City, where Muslim militants are holding off government forces after seizing large parts of the city on May 23.

Another six Indonesians were evacuated from Sultan Naga Dimaporp, about 130 kilometres from Marawi.

The evacuation was conducted by two different teams after Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi was given security assurance from the Philippine government.



The operation had to be postponed for several days because conditions were not considered safe yet.



Sixteen of the Indonesians were members of the Jamaah Tabligh, an Islamic missionary movement, while the last person had been living in Marawi and was caught in the conflict.



On Wednesday, Indonesian police released the names of seven Indonesians allegedly involved in clashes with the Philippine army in Marawi. One of the suspects is believed to have been killed in the clashes.