19 Malaysians stranded on Russian mountain after mudflow, reportedly safe

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Saturday (Sep 2) that 19 Malaysians who were on their climb towards the peak of Mount Elbrus, Russia, were stranded following the mudflow that descended on Terskol Village on Friday.

In a statement, the ministry said the Malaysian climbers affected by the disaster were reported to be safe.

“All roads near the affected areas are inaccessible thus far. The Embassy of Malaysia in Moscow is working closely with the local authorities to evacuate the climbers,” it said.

Wisma Putra also expressed hope that family members of those affected would remain calm while evacuation procedures were being undertaken.

Prime Minister Najib Razak tweeted about the case on Saturday, reiterating that authorities were working closely to evacuate the stranded climbers.

The 19 Malaysian climbers stranded in Russia are reported to be safe and the authorities are working closely to evacuate them. — Mohd Najib Tun Razak (@NajibRazak) September 2, 2017

Advertisement