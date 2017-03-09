2 among 11 stranded Malaysians leave North Korea

KUALA LUMPUR: Two UN employees who were among 11 Malaysian nationals stranded in North Korea following a travel ban have left the country.

The two people work for the World Food Programme (WFP).

“WFP confirms that two WFP staff of Malaysian nationality have left DPR Korea and arrived in Beijing today," the organisation told Channel NewsAsia on Thursday (Mar 9). "The staff members are international civil servants and not representatives of their national government. They work on WFP’s programmes in DPR Korea.”

North Korea on Tuesday barred Malaysians from leaving the country, sparking tit-for-tat action by Malaysia, as tensions escalated over police investigations into the murder of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.