2 among 11 stranded Malaysians leave North Korea

KUALA LUMPUR: Two UN employees who were among 11 Malaysian nationals stranded in North Korea following a travel ban have left the country.

The two people work for the World Food Programme (WFP).

“WFP confirms that two WFP staff of Malaysian nationality have left DPR Korea and arrived in Beijing today," the organisation told Channel NewsAsia on Thursday (Mar 9). "The staff members are international civil servants and not representatives of their national government. They work on WFP’s programmes in DPR Korea.”

In a tweet, Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak named the two Malaysians as Stella Lim and Nyanaprakash Muniandy.

The Malaysians had been barred from leaving North Korea as part of tit-for-tat action amid escalating tensions over police investigations into the murder of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Channel NewsAsia understands that of the nine Malaysians left in North Korea, at least three are children.

In a statement on Thursday, Mr Najib said that the Malaysians in North Korea were safe, and pledged that his government would do "everything possible" to ensure their return.

"I have been briefed that our people in North Korea are safe and able to continue with their daily routines. Our strong focus on resolving this issue will not change."

He added that the decision not to allow any North Koreans to leave Malaysia was upheld in an emergency National Security Council meeting on Wednesday.

"As of now, I can only disclose that the government is in the process of establishing the reasons and motives behind the actions of North Korean. Diplomatic relations between Malaysia and North Korea will not be severed, as we need to continue communicating with them to find a solution."

