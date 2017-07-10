2 dead, 16 hurt in Seoul highway bus accident: Report

SEOUL: A pile-up involving a bus and six cars on a highway linking Seoul to the southern port city of Busan on Sunday (Jul 9) left two people dead and 16 injured, The Korea Herald reported.

The incident occurred on the Gyeongbu Highway near an interchange in Seoul's Yangjae area around 2.50pm, police said.

The cars collided on the highway before the bus crashed into one of the cars, killing two on board, police added.

Footage of the accident was posted on YouTube.





The bus was unable to slow down on the "rain-soaked" road, the report said.

Police are investigating the accident and reportedly said it could be attributed to careless driving.

Three lanes on the northbound highway and one on the southbound highway were temporarily closed after the accident, causing heavy traffic congestion, according to The Korea Herald.