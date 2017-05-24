2 dead after blasts hit public transport terminal in Jakarta

JAKARTA: Two explosions rocked a public transport terminal in the Indonesian capital Jakarta on Wednesday (May 24), killing two people including a suspected suicide attacker, police said.

"There were two blasts at around 9pm, close to each other," East Jakarta police chief Andry Wibowo told TV station MetroTV. "From the damage I can see, the explosions were pretty big."

Graphic video footage circulating on social media showed people gathered around a number of body parts - described as the remains of a "suicide attacker" - scattered on the road near the site of the explosion.

TV pictures showed smoke rising from the Kampung Melayu bus terminal and police rushing to carry casualties away from the scene. Large numbers of police officers were at the scene and had cordoned the area off.

The five people who were injured had been sent to hospital, police official Syafruddin told Detik.com.

😭😭😭😭😭#PrayForJakarta pic.twitter.com/bEHbiFXt4h — Samuèl Christian H (@hendralm) May 24, 2017

"Yesterday: Explosion in Manchester, bomb attack in Bangkok, ISIS attack in Marawi. Now: Bomb attack in Jakarta," said Twitter @hendralm, using the hashtag #PrayForJakarta.

Another Twitter user in Jakarta said she was worried for her mother, who had not yet arrived home.

everyone please pray for Jakarta, basically 2 bombs just exploded in Kampung Melayu and my mom hasn't come home — jess is proud of bts (@tinyjiminies) May 24, 2017





There has not been any claim of responsibility for the attacks yet. In January last year, the Islamic State militant group claimed its first assault in Southeast Asia - a gun and suicide attack in Jakarta that left four civilians dead.

Indonesia has suffered a series of Islamic militant attacks in the past 15 years, including the 2002 Bali bombings that killed 202 people, mostly foreign tourists.

A sustained crackdown weakened the most dangerous networks, but the emergence of IS has proved a potent new rallying cry for radicals.