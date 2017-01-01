2 dead after boat catches fire in Jakarta river

JAKARTA: At least two people died after a boat caught fire along Angke river, North Jakarta on Sunday (Jan 1).

"Two people are confirmed dead," said Satriadi Gunawan, head of the North Jakarta's fire brigade when contacted by local news portal Detik.com.



The boat, Zahro Express was reported to be carrying 100 passengers and was heading to Tidung Island, one of many islands popular with visitors near Jakarta's Thousand Islands.



Firefighters were alerted to the incident at 8.46am and deployed five firefighting vessels. Passengers are being evacuated to the shore and those injured will be sent to the Atmajaya Hospital, Detik reported.