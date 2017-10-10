2 guests injured after Port Dickson hotel roof collapses

PORT DICKSON: Two people were injured after the ceiling of their hotel room collapsed at the Avillion Hotel in Port Dickson on early Tuesday (Oct 10) morning.

The injured guests were a husband and wife who were asleep in their room on the seventh floor of the hotel with their five-year-old son at the time of the incident, according to a report by the New Straits Times. The boy was unhurt.

The couple suffered minor injuries and was sent to the Port Dickson Hospital for outpatient treatment.

The family was sleeping in their room on the seventh floor of the hotel when the incident occurred. (Photo: Port Dickson Fire and Rescue Department)

According to the Port Dickson Fire and Rescue Department, the hotel's roof suddenly gave way, causing the room's ceiling to collapse.

The fire department received an emergency call at around 4.20am, and dispatched eight personnel, a fire engine and a team from the Emergency Medical Response Service, said station head Razif Mohd Haris.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two people were injured when the hotel roof collapsed. (Photo: Port Dickson Fire and Rescue Department)

"We are still investigating the cause of the incident," he said. "At the moment, we can't rule out bad weather as a contributing factor."

In a Facebook post, Avillion Hotel said it "deeply regrets the incident" and that "our guests' safety is our utmost priority".

The hotel also added that the family was back at the hotel and resort staff are at hand "to provide them with full support".

Only one room was affected, but as a precaution, the block has been temporarily closed and guests shifted to a different block, it said.

"We are currently working closely with the authorities in the investigations and our in-house structural engineers will be joining the investigation."