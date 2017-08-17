2 killed after car plunges four storeys in Genting Highlands

KUANTAN: Two people were killed when the car they were in fell four storeys from a hotel car park in Genting Highlands Thursday (Aug 17).

The victims were 43-year-old Chinese national Muy San Mao and 50-year-old L Poolani Samy, the driver, who was from Sepang, Selangor.

Bentong police chief, Superintendent Mohamad Mansor Mohd Nor, said the incident happened at about 4.15am, when the driver was headed down the multi-storey car park of the Taman Mini Genting Highlands Resort.

"When the driver reached the site of the accident, where he was supposed to turn right, it is believed that he lost control and crashed into the barrier, causing the car to fall 13 metres to the ground. The car was found overturned," said Mohamad Mansor.

State fire and rescue official Mohd Arshad Abdullah said the authorities had received a call for assistance at about 4.30am.



When they arrived at the scene around 12 minutes later, it was found that the bodies had been "retrieved by members of the public and sent to Bentong Hospital for a post-mortem", said Mohd Arshad.

