2 men wanted for murder of Kim Jong Nam have left Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Two North Koreans suspected of being involved in the murder of Kim Jong Un's half-brother Kim Jong Nam have left Kuala Lumpur, according to an inside source.



Hyon Kwang Song, 44, the second secretary of the North Korean embassy, together with another wanted suspect, Kim Uk Il, 37, who works at Air Koryo, were both allowed to leave Malaysia as part of the deal to secure the release of nine Malaysians who had been barred from leaving Pyongyang.

Both men had been holed up in the North Korean embassy in KL for more than a month.



“The two men have left the country,” a source close to the negotiations told Channel NewsAsia. He did not give details on when they left, but said they were "allowed to leave in exchange for nine Malaysians".



The two men were caught on CCTV at the KL International Airport sending off four North Koreans who are believed to be the masterminds of Kim’s murder.



“The police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) managed to take statements from both of them at the embassy before they left,” the source said.



Kim Jong Nam - the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un - was killed by the deadly VX nerve agent on Feb 13 at KLIA 2. VX, which is classified as a weapon of mass destruction (WMD), was swiped on his face by two women who have since been arrested and charged for murder.



On Thursday, Prime Minister Najib Razak said the Malaysian government, led by the foreign ministry, had worked intensively behind the scenes to secure the release of the nine Malaysians.



“Malaysia’s intelligence agencies provided vital information in these complex negotiations which contributed to its success,” said the source.



Tensions rose when North Korea’s ambassador in Kuala Lumpur, Kang Chol, said Pyongyang could not trust the results of the post-mortem conducted on Kim Jong Nam by Malaysia and accused the country of colluding with South Korea.



On Mar 2, Malaysia dropped the visa-free status for North Koreans travelling to Malaysia. The situation escalated when Malaysia expelled Kang Chol on Mar 6. Pyongyang retaliated by stopping Malaysian citizens from leaving North Korea.



“The North Koreans have not acknowledged the dead man is Kim Jong Nam up until today. They acknowledge him as a North Korean named Kang Chol,” said the source.



Malaysian authorities have said the deceased is indeed Kim Jong Nam based on DNA samples taken from his next-of-kin.

According to the source, the request for Kim’s body did not come from his exiled family members who include his only son, Han Sol.



“There was a letter from the next-of-kin in North Korea requesting for the body’s return on humanitarian grounds,” said the source. "His son Han Sol has been silent with regard to his father's remains."

The body of Kim Jong Nam is believed to have been released to North Korea on Thursday. Reports said it would be flown to Beijing.