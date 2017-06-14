2 missing after Indonesian container ship capsizes in Malacca Strait

PUTRAJAYA: An Indonesian cargo ship, KM Avatar, capsized in the Straits of Malacca on Wednesday morning (Jun 14) with 15 crew members on board. Two crew members - the boat's captain and a cook - are reportedly still missing.



The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) received a report from the marine department about the incident at 9.25am and deployed a rescue boat and helicopter to the scene, according to its director-general Zulkifli Abu Bakar.



Zulkifli said 13 members of ship’s crew were rescued by the merchant vessel, Undine, which was passing through the location of the incident - about 11 nautical miles from Tanjung Kling, Malacca.



KM Avatar, which is a 57-metre long ship, was initially half submerged but later sunk completely due to strong waves.



"Currently ,the search and rescue operations for the two missing crew are still ongoing. We also asked for assistance from other agencies for this operation," Zulkifli said at a media conference in Putrajaya on Wednesday. He added that the 13 survivors are still on board Undine.



Zulkifli stated that the cause of the accident was still under investigation but he did not rule out the possibility of it being caused by bad weather and strong waves.