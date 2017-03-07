2 North Koreans wanted in murder case hiding in embassy: Malaysian police chief

PENANG: Two North Koreans wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of the North Korean leader's estranged half brother, Kim Jong Nam, are hiding in the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia's police chief said on Tuesday (Mar 7).

"How much longer do they want to hide in the embassy ... it is a matter of time before they come out," police chief Khalid Abu Bakar told reporters at a press conference.

"We will not raid the embassy building, we will wait for them to come out. We have got all the time," Khalid said.

Police have cordoned off the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

Khalid said that North Korean authorities were not cooperating with the investigations. Kim was killed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Feb 13 by assassins using VX nerve agent, classified by the United Nations as a weapon of mass destruction.

Aside from the suspects said to be hiding in the embassy, police have said that four other North Koreans left Malaysia in the hours after the murder.

The only North Korean suspect to be apprehended was deported on Friday, released due to insufficient evidence.

U.S. officials and South Korean intelligence suspect North Korean agents were behind the assassination of Kim Jong Nam, who had been living in Macau under China's protection, and had spoken out publicly against his family's dynastic rule of North Korea.

North Korea has refused to accept that the dead man is leader Kim Jong Un's half brother, and has suggested the victim died of a heart attack.

No next of kin have come forward to claim the body, but the Malaysian police chief said he was confident of obtaining DNA samples to formally identify the murdered man.