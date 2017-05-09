2 Turkish men detained in Malaysia to seek judicial review: Lawyer

KUALA LUMPUR: Two Turkish men detained under security law in Malaysia will be seeking judicial review to challenge their continued detention, according to their lawyer Rosli Dahlan on Tuesday (May 9).



Speaking to media outside the police headquarters in Bukit Aman, Kuala Lumpur, Rosli said the arrest and detention of educators Turgay Karaman and Izmet Ozcelik were unlawful and demanded their release.



He was allowed to meet his clients for the first since they were arrested on May 2.



If police continue to hold them without valid ground,lawyer acting for Turgay & Izmet said he'll seek judicial review on unlawful detention pic.twitter.com/9WATlhLTYn — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) May 9, 2017





"Up till now, we haven't been served any paper saying it’s a SOSMA (Security Offences Special Measures Act) offence, or what specifically are these men being investigated for,” Rosli said, adding that the Turkish men under the law should have been given access to their lawyers within 48 hours.



Earlier on Tuesday, Turgay's wife, Ayse Gul, urged Malaysian authorities not to deport her husband.



If Msia doesn't want him here ,pls send him to a third country and not back to Turkey : says Ayse Gul, wife of detained educator T.Karaman pic.twitter.com/a5KckjPzdm — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) May 9, 2017





"If Malaysia doesn't want him here, send him to a third country. Please don’t send him to Turkey," she told media, fearing that her husband may be persecuted by the Turkish government if he is deported.



Thousands including academicians, civil servants, police and judges in Turkey have been put behind bars since the coup attempt last July which the authorities blamed on the US-based Gulen movement



Turgay was the principal of TIME International School in Kuala Lumpur while Izmet was a lecturer at Mevlana University in Konya, Turkey, and is said to have links with the Gulen movement.

