200kg seal to be relocated after Australian suburb stroll

LAUNCESTON, Australia: A massive fur seal was picked up by authorities after spending most of Monday morning (Dec 26) at large in a suburb in Tasmania, some 50 kilometres from the ocean.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Tasmania police said: "After a sealiously big morning, 'Mr Lou-Seal' (as nicknamed by Tasmania Police) is now a sealebrity and has been collected from Penquite Road, Newstead, by Parks & Wildlife officers." They added that he would be released after a medical check-up.

The adult male seal, estimated to weigh 200kg, was spotted in the middle of Penquite Road in the Launceston suburb of Newstead at about 5:45 am, ABC reported. The seal scrambled onto a car in the driveway of one house, and then jumped onto another car behind that one. Police cordoned off the area and people inside the house were reportedly unable to leave for several hours.



In an earlier Facebook post (which has since been updated), Tasmania police warned members of the public not to approach the seal, saying that they should remain at a safe distance "to avoid unnecessarily agitating the animal and risk harm to themselves or the animal."

William Gregory, one of the people living in the house, said that the seal had only caused a few dents and minor damage to the cars.



"We got up and there was this great big seal on the roof of the car which is definitely not what you'd expect on Boxing Day," he told ABC.



"You kind of wake up and you wonder, is this really happening, am I really seeing this or am I still dreaming?



"We'll replace the windscreen and pop a few dents out. They're just old cars so it doesn't really matter," he added.



"It's worth it."



The seal will be released at a beach in north-western Tasmania after sleeping off a sedative, reported ABC.

