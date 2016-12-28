2017 look ahead: Southeast Asia's fight against terrorism

SINGAPORE: As Southeast Asia continues to fight terrorism in 2017, it will have to confront the reality of returning Islamic State (IS) fighters from Iraq and Syria.

Experts estimate that hundreds of foreign fighters have returned to Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines, while only a handful have been identified. More are expected to make their way back following the allied operations in Mosul and Raqqa – the two Islamic State territories in Iraq and Syria respectively.

Their numbers are said to be bigger than those who returned from the Afghanistan war in the 1980s, and subsequently established the Al Qaeda-linked Jemaah Islamiyah terror group.

Jasminder Singh, a senior analyst with the International Centre for Political Violence and Terrorism Research at S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS), said: “In September we heard Indonesia has 500 plus (fighters), with 40 only being identified.



"So that becomes a problem. And in Indonesia with the two recent demonstrations in Jakarta, there was actually talk on social media that the returnees have taken part in these demonstrations.”



Malaysian authorities said more than 100 Malaysians have joined IS in Syria since 2013. About 20 of them have been killed. At least 50 others want to return home but are unable to because their passports have been revoked or destroyed.

Mindanao in Southern Philippines has been highlighted as one possible location for the returning fighters to regroup.

There, IS has appointed an Emir – Hasilon Apilon – to head the Philippine IS unit, called Khatibah Al-Muhajir. Apilon is a leader of an Abu Sayyaf faction that has pledged allegiance to IS.

This is in addition to Khatibah Nusantara – the IS-wing in Syria and Iraq made up of Southeast Asian fighters. Its leaders include Bahrum Naim from Indonesia and Wanddy from Malaysia. They have allegedly orchestrated the attacks in their respective countries.

The brazen terror strike in Jakarta in January was the first by IS in Southeast Asia. At least eight people – four attackers and four civilians – were killed at a busy intersection near Sarinah shopping mall and a Starbucks coffee joint.

Indonesian police alleged that Bahrum Naim orchestrated the attacks. He also allegedly gave instructions to several lone-wolf terrorists who struck random targets across the country in the name of IS.

But the attack – according to Indonesian police – was masterminded by radical cleric Aman Abdurrahman from inside Indonesia’s high security prison where he was serving a jail sentence.



Aman has pledged allegiance to IS.



In Malaysia, 27-year old Mohd Wanndy Jedi remotely launched an attack from Syria in June, when a grenade ripped through the Movida nightclub in the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, injuring eight.



Malaysian police revealed Wanndy left for Syria in 2013 and over the years has created multiple cells in Malaysia known as Gagak Hitam, which means black crow in Malay. The cells comprise mainly IS supporters who help Wanndy recruit, raise funds and plan attacks across the country.



Officials said since 2013, they have arrested some 260 terror suspects and foiled at least 10 attacks.



Ayob Khan, Principal Assistant Director, Police Special Branch Counter Terrorism Division said:



"In terms of ideology they are very strong, very committed. They (are) still lacking the expertise but when they have the expertise, we will have a bigger problem. It is no longer about the religion. If you are not with them, they will kill you.”



Malaysia has passed tough new security laws to deal with the new terror landscape. It is also stepping up intelligence sharing with countries in the region like the Philippines to tackle kidnapping for ransom activities by the Abu Sayyaf group which has pledged allegiance to IS.



Jakarta is also trying to tighten laws and give more power to security agencies to act against alleged terrorists. Its parliament hopes to pass the revisions to the anti-terrorism bill, but the process has been dragging for some time.



Meanwhile, Indonesia’s anti-terror unit Densus 88 launched major operations across the country. It succeeded in foiling plots by Indonesian terrorists to carry out attacks during the year-end festive period, where at least five alleged militants were killed and dozens others arrested with bomb-making materials.

“Recruitment will definitely continue. What is the next monster after IS? And we have so many groups. We cannot forget the AlQaeda Jabal An-Nusroh, Ajjnat Arsham – (these) were the initial groups the Southeast Asian fighters joined. Would these groups then go back to recruit more fighters for IS?” said Singh.



This would pose a challenge for Southeast Asian governments. To counter terrorism, they must then have in place strong surveillance and a good legislation – and, more importantly, policies to actually tackle and counter these issue that have gained prominence in the region.