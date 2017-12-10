210 boxes of suspected fake infant formula seized in Johor Baru

JOHOR BARU: Malaysian authorities have seized 210 boxes of suspected fake infant formula in five raids in Johor Baru.

Johor Domestic Trade and Consumerism Ministry director Khairul Anwar Bachok said on Sunday (Dec 10) that the products were confiscated from drug stores and convenience shops in five different locations in Johor Baru.

Three of the raided premises were found to be selling fake milk worth about RM42,000 (S$13,916).

Since August, original milk formula producers have been making complaints to the authorities on possible fake products, Mr Khairul said.

After investigating, the raids were conducted on Thursday in shops located in Iskandar Puteri, Taman Mutiara Rini, Taman Orkid, Taman Daya and Taman Nusa Bestari.

Mr Khairul told reporters that a toddler suffered severe vomiting after taking infant formula purchased from one of the shops. The formula was later found to be fake by the producers.

"The fake infant formula boxes were placed together with the original ones on the shelves and sold at the same price as the original ones at about RM200 each," Mr Khairul said.

"When asked about the matter, the 50-year-old business operator claimed that he did not know that the 1.8kg boxes of infant formula were fake," he added.

Mr Khairul also said that the invoice for the purchase of the infant formula bore the name of a false company and a false address to confuse the authorities.

"Hence, we will intensify the raids in other districts to detect fake infant formula in an effort to identify the source of the fake producers," he said.

Samples of the seized infant formula and original infant formula were sent to the Chemistry Department for tests.

Investigations are ongoing.