24 injured in explosion at Bangkok's King Mongkut Hospital

BANGKOK: Twenty-four people were "slightly injured" following an explosion at the King Mongkut Hospital in Central Bangkok on Monday (May 22).

The hospital said in a statement that the blast was likely caused by an accident. Of the 24 injured, three are still receiving treatment - mostly from broken glass, it said.

The cause of the blast is under investigation, according to an army official who spoke with local media.

Local broadcaster Thai PBS said the incident took place in a guest room for retired military officials. All of them were taken to the emergency room for treatment, it added.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

