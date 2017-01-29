25 people found safe after tourist boat with 31 on board went missing off Sabah

SINGAPORE: Twenty five people who were on board a tourist boat that went missing off Malaysia’s Sabah state on Saturday (Jan 28) have been found and are safe, according to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

There were 31 people on board the catamaran, 28 of which are Chinese nationals.



Two of those on board swam to Pulau Tiga, five were found by tug boats, 10 were found stranded by fishermen and eight more found by fishermen at Beting Semarang.

Six people remain unaccounted for. MEMA said the search for them is continuing, and the search area is being expanded.

According to a tweet by Sabah's police commissioner, 23 of those who have been found safe are Chinese nationals and two are crew members.

Five Chinese nationals and one crew member are still missing.

The authorities said the survivors were found in groups, which helped the search and rescue operations.

The skipper of the tourist boat is one of those who has been found, according to Malaysian media reports.

Citing maritime sources, The Star said that fishermen found the skipper and a crew member near Pulau Tiga, off Kuala Penyu, at about 2pm on Sunday.

MMEA mobilised vessels, equipment and manpower for the search and rescue mission.



It is believed that the tourist boat was overwhelmed by strong waves.



