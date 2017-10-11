3 Chinese women detained at South Korea immigration after plastic surgery

SEOUL: Three Chinese women who travelled to South Korea to get plastic surgery had trouble returning home after looking unrecognisable from their passport photos.

On Sunday (Oct 8), Chinese TV presenter Jian Huahua shared a photo on Weibo of the unidentified women sitting at a South Korea airport with their swollen faces swathed in bandages.

In her post - which has now been removed - Ms Jian said the women were unable to leave South Korea due to identification difficulties. They had to be detained and questioned by immigration authorities.

According to Apple Daily, Ms Jian also said in her caption: "Even your own mother would not recognise you".

The image of the travellers went viral with many netizens finding the image humorous.

"They look so scary," one Weibo user commented.



Another commented on their decision to go under the knife: "Why can't you just love yourself the way you are?"