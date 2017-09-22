3 dead, 20 injured in Hong Kong bus accident: Reports

HONG KONG: At least three people were killed on Friday night (Sep 22) after a public bus in Hong Kong mounted a pavement in one of the city's busiest districts.

More then 20 people were injured, according to the South China Morning Post, which said the accident happened in Sham Shui Po district, at the junction of Yen Chow Street and Cheung Sha Wan Road.

The report said three people were trapped under the double decker bus. A middle-aged woman was pronounced dead at the scene while two men, aged 48 and 60, died from their injuries in the hospital.

Photos online show an an overhanging advertisement attached to a building that had pierced through the front window of the upper deck.



The 44-year-old bus driver has been arrested for dangerous driving, reported Apple Daily.

“PEOPLE BLEEDING AND RUNNING EVERYWHERE”

According to one passenger, the bus suddenly lurched forward, sending a number of people crashing to the floor.

“Everything just happened too quickly. When the driver swerved, before I knew it, the bus was already on the pavement,” she told SCMP, adding that the bus did not seem to be moving too fast.

An owner of a restaurant near the site of the accident said he heard a huge sound when the bus crashed.

“There were people bleeding and running everywhere, including elderly and children,” Waqas Khan said. “We were very scared ourselves. I ran over there and tried to help pull (those trapped under the bus) out but I couldn’t. So I told them not to move. They were conscious and some of them were crying.”