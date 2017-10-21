3 dead, search on for others in landslide at Penang construction site

GEORGE TOWN: Three foreign workers were killed and 11 others were missing after a landslide at a construction site in George Town, capital of the northwest Malaysian state of Penang, authorities said on Saturday (Oct 21).



The bodies of two Indonesians and one Myanmarese were pulled from the debris, while two other workers escaped with light injuries, officials said.



Penang Fire and Rescue Department Operation Centre spokesman said the incident occurred at a construction site in Lengkok Lembah Permai, Tanjung Bungah.

He said the department received a call at 8.57am and fire personnel arrived at the scene, where it is understood between 15 to 20 victims were feared to be buried in the landslide.

“We found out between 15 to 20 victims may be buried in the land slope estimated to be 10 metres and we have started search and rescue efforts,” he said.

As of 11 am, it is understood that two survivors had been extricated and sent to the Penang Hospital.

The search and rescue operation is jointly conducted by the police and Civil Defence Force.

"Now the problem we are facing is we need to excavate a 35-metre heap of earth. We have deployed a K9 unit with three dogs to search for victims," Penang fire and rescue department director Saadon Mokhtar said.

Most of those trapped were believed to be foreign workers from Indonesia and Bangladesh, including Rohingyas, he said. One Malaysian, the construction site supervisor, was believed to be buried as well.

The landslide occurred at a construction site, where two 49-storey condominium towers are being built. The cause has yet to be determined.